By Matthew Roscoe • 09 August 2022 • 11:52

Valencia Football Club sell star forward Gonçalo Guedes to Premier League side. Image: Wolves/Official

VALENCIA Football Club reached an agreement with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, August 8 over the transfer of Portuguese forward Gonçalo Guedes.

Gonçalo Guedes joined Valencia CF in 2017 from Paris Saint Germain and made 198 appearances in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 32 assists. He now joins the Portuguese revolution at Wolves.

The 25-year-old joins following a five-year stint with Valencia, and his most productive in Spanish football, where he netted 13 times and recorded six assists to guide his side into the top half of La Liga. In 2019, he was one of the players who lifted the Copa del Rey in Sevilla.

Guedes is a product of the Benfica academy, where he rose through the system under the watchful eye of Bruno Lage, who served as a youth coach at the Portuguese club, and the pair are now reunited at Molineux.

Chairman Jeff Shi said: “We have been monitoring Goncalo for a long time and are very pleased to welcome him to Wolves. He has natural talent and has performed very well across Europe and for his country, and we think he is well suited to the Premier League.

“We are always looking to improve the squad with high quality, and have been patient to make sure we got the right player. Goncalo worked with Bruno at Benfica and played with many members of our squad previously, so we’re confident he will settle quickly into the group here.

“Very few transfers are ever straightforward, and this was no exception, with a number of clubs trying to secure the player right up until the last minute. Now, we are delighted that Goncalo is a Wolves player and look forward to giving him a warm welcome at Molineux this Saturday.”

