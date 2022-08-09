By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 7:44

WATCH: Ammunition depot explosion in Russian occupied Donetsk People's Republic

Videos of an ammunition depot explosion in the Russian occupied Ukrainian breakaway state of the Donetsk People’s Republic have begun to circulate on social media, as reported on Tuesday, August 9.

Footage of the ammunition depot explosion in the Russian occupied Donetsk People’s Republic was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Local media report explosions in occupied Volnovakha. It is reported that there was a fire in the city at night, and residents heard the detonation of ammunition.”

“The Ministry of Emergency Situations of «DPR» write that the fire affected 5000m².”

⚡️Local media report explosions in occupied Volnovakha. It is reported that there was a fire in the city at night, and residents heard the detonation of ammunition. he Ministry of Emergency Situations of «DNR» write that the fire affected 5000m². pic.twitter.com/qLqLNwGNxH — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 9, 2022

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Donetsk People’s Republic has been officially recognised by North Korea, who have since announced that they will work with the Republic on a reconstruction project of the Donbass region.

Volnovakha is a town in the Donetsk People’s Republic that served as the administrative centre of Volnovakha Raion, one of the 18 districts of the Donetsk Oblast.

The video footage of the ammunition depot explosion in the Donetsk People’s Republic comes after Ukraine’s artillery unit destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the Kharkiv region, as reported on Monday, August 8.

