UPDATE: New explosion occurs at the Cuban crude oil facility in Matanzas Close
Trending:

WATCH: Extreme rainfall in South Korea’s Seoul destroys infrastructure causing multiple deaths

By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 8:10

WATCH: Extreme rainfall in South Korea's Seoul destroys infrastructure causing multiple deaths Credit: Twitter @geomar_depedro

At least seven people have died due to the extreme rainfall seen in South Korea’s Seoul which has destroyed infrastructure and caused power blackouts throughout the capital, as reported by officials on Tuesday, August 9.

South Korea’s Seoul saw more than 100mm (3.9 inches) of rainfall in the extreme downpour that saw infrastructure destroyed with multiple deaths reported.

Korea’s Meteorological Agency issued heavy rain warnings for the capital and expects the rainfall to continue to at least Wednesday, August 10.

President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea headed an emergency response meeting in which he ordered authorities to focus on the prevention of casualties as well as the rapid control and recovery of flooded areas.

Video footage of the extreme rainfall has gone viral on Twitter with hundreds of people sharing footage of the downpour seen in South Korea’s capital city of Seoul.

In the footage, streets are shown completely submerged in water with vehicles unable to move due to the downpour, subway stations flooded, and people standing in the street with the water reaching their waists.

The news of the extreme rainfall in South Korea’s capital city of Seoul comes after reports of the town of Verkhoyansk, Yakutia, Russia, being hit by a massive flood after a dam burst, as reported on Wednesday, July 13.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 
FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading