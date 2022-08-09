By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 8:10

WATCH: Extreme rainfall in South Korea's Seoul destroys infrastructure causing multiple deaths Credit: Twitter @geomar_depedro

At least seven people have died due to the extreme rainfall seen in South Korea’s Seoul which has destroyed infrastructure and caused power blackouts throughout the capital, as reported by officials on Tuesday, August 9.

South Korea’s Seoul saw more than 100mm (3.9 inches) of rainfall in the extreme downpour that saw infrastructure destroyed with multiple deaths reported.

Korea’s Meteorological Agency issued heavy rain warnings for the capital and expects the rainfall to continue to at least Wednesday, August 10.

President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea headed an emergency response meeting in which he ordered authorities to focus on the prevention of casualties as well as the rapid control and recovery of flooded areas.

Video footage of the extreme rainfall has gone viral on Twitter with hundreds of people sharing footage of the downpour seen in South Korea’s capital city of Seoul.

In the footage, streets are shown completely submerged in water with vehicles unable to move due to the downpour, subway stations flooded, and people standing in the street with the water reaching their waists.

I already had rain till my knees so I palipali my way home and thanks God I did it because water is flooding over subway stations rn 😭 Hope evryone in Seoul went back home safely this is so scary I saw cars immersed in the water pic.twitter.com/F9EF6g1g5t — 마마_11214_🆔️ (@Mama21699) August 8, 2022

Omg look at the water pressure 🥺 rain is unstoppable in seoul. I hope everyone arrived home safely 🙏 pic.twitter.com/puyi7Q30Ke — Safa ♡ (@ian_safa) August 9, 2022

Due to the heavy rain , Seoul is mostly flooded ,praying for everyone's safety & well being 🥺♡ pic.twitter.com/DEnq6jUwne — BANGTAN DELIGHT²⁰¹³-⁷⟭⟬∞⟬⟭ BAD DECISIONS TODAY 🔥 (@Lovly_mochitwin) August 8, 2022

To all foreign media especially BBC, look at Seoul, Korea (developed country) condition in attached pic, completely drowned after very heavy rains in 6hr. No city in world can withstand very heavy rain in short span time. So please stop defaming India for flooding situations here pic.twitter.com/0SjpHFREva — vineet kumar (@vineet_tropmet) August 8, 2022

Heavy rain in Seoul floods train stations, submerges vehicles pic.twitter.com/icjqJBJtOO — Chu Pablo 🌐 (@geomar_depedro) August 8, 2022

The rain continues in Seoul, but there have been no text message alerts today. #seoul #gangdam pic.twitter.com/9x3nC5OPaU — 을라 (@ullalilla1) August 9, 2022

if you’re curious why the members are worried about the rain…this is Seoul rn 😳 https://t.co/F88a0rhZaH — bora 💜 (slow) (@modooborahae) August 8, 2022

#Seoul #SouthKorea🇰🇷- Ceiling collapse from heavy rain at Isu subway station in #Dongjak with flooding on the platforms, #Gangnam and #Dorimcheon stations on Line 2 also affectedpic.twitter.com/RTXiKNKs7r — CyclistAnons (@CyclistAnons) August 9, 2022

Seoul festa updated that they will go on as scheduled…really hoping for everyone’s safety as the rain is still expected to pour badly until Thursday 😰 https://t.co/iTp1o7yslD — 유니콘 🦄 (@nakamtyunicorn) August 9, 2022

The news of the extreme rainfall in South Korea’s capital city of Seoul comes after reports of the town of Verkhoyansk, Yakutia, Russia, being hit by a massive flood after a dam burst, as reported on Wednesday, July 13.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.