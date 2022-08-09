By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 13:41

WATCH: Footage of Ukraine's 24th Aidar Battalion destroying Russian tank with D-30 howitzer Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have shared footage of a Russian tank being destroyed by the 24th Aidar Battalion with a D-30 howitzer, as reported on Tuesday, August 9.

Footage of Ukraine’s 24th Aidar Battalion destroying a Russian tank was shared on Twitter:

“Shots of the destruction of a Russian tank by a direct hit from a D-30 howitzer by fighters of the 24th “Aidar” battalion.”

⚡️Shots of the destruction of a Russian tank by a direct hit from a D-30 howitzer by fighters of the 24th "Aidar" battalion. pic.twitter.com/bPzSsxwIQr — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 9, 2022

The 24th Separate Assault Battalion “Aidar”, also known as the Aidar Battalion, is named after the Aidar River in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, where the unit was first deployed in 2014.

Amnesty International later reported that the Battalion had committed war crimes during the War in Donbas, disbanding the unit in 2015, until it was later reformed as the 24th Separate Assault Battalion of the Ukrainian Army.

First entering service in 1960, the 122-mm howitzer D-30 is a Soviet howitzer, with all the features of a towed field gun suitable for all conditions.

The D-30 has a maximum range of 15.4 kilometers, or over 21 km using rocket-assisted projectile ammunition.

The footage of Ukraine’s Aidar Battalion destroying a Russian tank comes a day after Ukraine’s Armed Forces shared footage of a Russian T-80BVM tank being destroyed by the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade, as reported on Monday, August 8.

