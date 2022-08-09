By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 14:09

WATCH: Terrifying footage of landslide on Mount Pelmo in Italy's Dolomite Alps Credit: Twitter @vigilidelfuoco

A landslide of rock and debris occurred on Mount Pelmo in Italy’s Dolomite Alps as reported on Tuesday August 9.

The landslide on Mount Pelmo in the Dolomite Alps, Italy, occurred at 7.40am on Tuesday, August 9, in the area of Forcella Val d’Arcia.

Footage of the incident has since began to circulate on social media:

“Ongoing intervention by the #vigilidelfuoco in Borca di Cadore (BL) for a landslide on Monte Pelmo: teams working to exclude the possible presence of people involved. In the clip the helicopter overflight over the area of the subsidence [#9August 12:00]”

In corso intervento dei #vigilidelfuoco a Borca di Cadore (BL) per una frana sul Monte Pelmo: squadre al lavoro per escludere l’eventuale presenza di persone coinvolte. Nella clip il sorvolo con l'elicottero sull'area del cedimento [#9agosto 12:00] pic.twitter.com/8kKDEcYv1A — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) August 9, 2022

“The rock landed on the scree below without affecting the path and without involving people passing by, while the discharges continue. Mount #Pelmo #Dolomites #8August”

Il materiale roccioso è arrivato sul ghiaione sottostante senza interessare il sentiero e senza coinvolgere persone di passaggio, mentre continuano le scariche. Monte #Pelmo #Dolomiti #8agosto pic.twitter.com/MRv9jrnOCK — Barbara Paolazzi (@barbarapaolazzi) August 9, 2022

Dolomiti, scarica di roccia dal Monte Pelmo #ANSA pic.twitter.com/qf9dEIdU3q — Agenzia ANSA (@Agenzia_Ansa) August 9, 2022

The fire brigade and mountain rescue were reportedly mobilised following the landslide to make sure that no people were harmed during the incident.

Following the search it was discovered that there were no injuries or victims reported.

The detachment of material from Mount Pelmo occurred in the area between Staulanza Pass and Forcella Val D’Arcia, and was distinctly felt by people staying in the two mountain huts in the area, Staulanza and Città di Fiume.

No one among the holidaymakers at the two facilities had left for the day’s excursions, and no missing person report was made.

The detachment of rock and debris, still to be quantified precisely, was substantial and was accompanied by a lot of dust, as reported by Il Mattino.

