Work on Calpe’s new boutique port to begin shortly

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 August 2022 • 8:05

Puerto Blanco - Image calpe.es

The work on Calpe’s new port, Marina PortBlanc, is due to begin shortly after the issues that delayed the start were resolved.

On Monday, August 8 it was confirmed that the Ministry of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility had given the go-ahead to begin the refurbishment of the derelict marina that will see it turned into a new boutique port.

The works, which were due to start in 2021, were delayed over a boundary dispute between local town councils and administrations, much to the anguish of Calpe and its residents. The works should now be complete a year later with the port ready for use in late 2023.

The company undertaking the work has said: “We hope to be able to start as soon as possible.”

Marina PortBlanc, will according to the developers and the council, be much more than a marina that is home to yachts and boats. The plan is to make it a centre of gastronomy and a place of leisure.

The new port will have 200 moorings with facilities for jet skis and boats of up to 15m in length. There will also be parking available, whilst the facility will make maximum use of renewable energy and reusable materials.

