A guide to the best law firm in Fuengirola

By Laura Kemp • 10 August 2022 • 9:11

Image - PanuShot/shutterstock

Most of us don’t need the help of a lawyer very often, however, in the event that you do, it is essential to choose an experienced, knowledgeable and trusted law firm to help you with legal issues you may have. That’s why we have taken a look at the best law firm in Fuengirola to help you with legal advice and representation.

When you need legal advice, it is essential to use a reputable and experienced law firm to help you. You may need a lawyer, for example, when you buy a property, if you are thinking of starting a business, if you have decided to live your dream of purchasing a boat, if you have suffered an injury that was not your fault or if you are dealing with matters of inheritance following the death of a loved one.

So, you need legal advice but where do you turn? We have found the best law firm in Fuengirola to help you with legal advice including banking and finance, insurance, criminal and corporate compliance, real estate, town planning, maritime law and family issues.

How do I know if I need a lawyer?

If you have never worked with a lawyer before, there are lots of types of legal issues that might require you to have legal representation. Lawyers can deal with situations after they come up – for example, following a car accident. However, in other instances, consulting a lawyer before a legal issue arises can help you anticipate and prevent serious legal problems.

Generally, if you have a legal issue it is best to at least talk to a law firm about your issue to get legal advice.

The majority of lawyers in Spain will be able to assist you in all aspects of legal services and you will usually find that each lawyer has their own specialist field.

What would I need a lawyer for?

There are many reasons why you may need a lawyer, some situations include an accident involving personal injury or property damage, the sale or purchase of a home or real estate, the drafting of a will, tax problems, and family problems such as child custody or divorce.

The most common reason for British people to use the expertise of a lawyer is when they are purchasing a property. Immigration law is another service that Spanish lawyers can help British and other foreign citizens with. They can give you advice and help you to fill out any relevant paperwork correctly, ensuring you have all of the required documents – something that is particularly important in Spain. Any problems will usually be found quickly and rectified by a lawyer.

They can also assist in matters concerning tax and problems that may have arisen from the previous owner of a property.

What happens if I do need a lawyer in Fuengirola?

The best law firm in Fuengirola to help you are the experienced and professional team at Martinez-Echevarria. Due to the influx of resident and non-resident foreigners on the Costa del Sol, Martinez-Echevarria has offices across Spain to ensure ease of access to services for all of their clients.

They will assess your legal issue and tell you whether you need legal representation and, if you do, your lawyer will evaluate all aspects of your situation. They will explain all of the options and what to expect as well as take any action to protect your legal rights.

Our recommendation Martinez-Echevarria If you are looking for legal representation in Spain, whether it be for purchasing a new property, opening a new business, for a family matter or issues with tax, there is no one better placed to help than the professional and experienced team at Martinez-Echevarria. With over 40 years of existence, Martinez-Echevarria is the largest law firm in Andalucia with offices across the province of Malaga, including Malaga city, Fuengirola, Marbella, Estepona and Manilva. The team speak many languages including French, German, Swedish, Norwegian and Danish, so you can be sure to get the help and advice you need in a language that you understand. Martinez-Echevarria offers a wide range of practices in order to provide complete solutions to companies, families and individuals. The professional team strive to offer the best legal advice, making it accessible to everyone who requires quality legal services adapted to their needs. Each department is led by coordinating partners who are highly specialised in their area of expertise and who are also attorney generals, prosecutors, judges, magistrates, professors or lawyers with proven and successful experience at the highest professional level in international legal advice. The team at Martinez-Echevarria are specialists in all areas of law of importance to individuals and companies, in particular, specialising in : Legal advice on real estate sales and purchases

The highly experienced team of lawyers attend to more than a thousand property transactions a year on the Costa del Sol, ensuring that the legality of the transaction is respected and defending the interests of their clients to avoid unpleasant surprises, making the buying and selling process a pleasant experience.

Civil law

The team deals with everything related to the defence of individuals and companies in their relationships including family law, money claims, the drafting of contracts, claims against suppliers for bad service, inheritance and more.

Tax law

The team can assist you with tax planning and optimisation as well as defence against claims from the Tax Agency or Tax Inspections.

Criminal law

The specialist team will provide legal assistance in any situation related to criminal law that a person or company may encounter.

Labour law

Martinez-Echevarria can help you with the defence of companies or workers in any situation regarding labour law or Social Security. Each department at Martinez-Echevarria is directed by state attorneys or magistrates – all currently in private practice – professors of law and university professors, this guarantees clients that their legal representation is up-to-date according to the jurisprudence and new legislation norms. With following and upholding the law, fairness and the protection of individuals and companies at the heart of everything they do, Martinez-Echevarria are the best people to go to if you are looking for legal advice and representation. Contact the friendly and professional team now: Website: Click here Email: [email protected] Fuengirola office Address: Edf. S208, Av. Carmen Sáenz de Tejada, s/n, 29651 Mijas Costa Telephone: 952 199 111 Email: [email protected] Marbella office Address: Centro de Negocios Puerta de Banús, Bloque D, 1º planta, CN. 340, Km. 175, 29660 Nueva Andalucía, Marbella Telephone: 952 765 000 Email: [email protected] Estepona office Address: Calle Real, 75 1ª planta, 29680 Estepona Telephone: 952 899 592 Email: [email protected] Sponsored