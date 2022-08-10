By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 7:57

China releases white paper on Taiwan independence to achieve "peaceful reunification" Tomasz Makowski/Shutterstock.com

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China published a white paper titled “The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era” on Wednesday, August 10.

“We are one China, and Taiwan is part of China. This is an indisputable fact supported by history and the law. Taiwan has never been a state; its status as part of China is unalterable,” stated the white paper, as reported by Chinese state-affiliated media Global Times.

“The realisation of complete national reunification is driven by the history and culture of the Chinese nation and determined by the momentum towards and circumstances surrounding our national rejuvenation.”

“Never before have we been so close to, confident in, and capable of achieving the goal of national rejuvenation. The same is true when it comes to our goal of complete national reunification.”

“To realise peaceful reunification, we must acknowledge that the mainland and Taiwan have their own distinct social systems and ideologies.”

“The ‘one country, two systems’ principle is the most inclusive solution to this problem. It is an approach that is grounded in democratic principles, demonstrates good will, seeks peaceful resolution of the Taiwan question, and delivers mutual benefit.”

“The differences in social system are neither an obstacle to reunification nor a justification for secessionism.”

“We are ready to create vast space for peaceful reunification; but we will leave no room for separatist activities in any form.”

“We will work with the greatest sincerity and exert our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification. But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures. ”

“This is to guard against external interference and all separatist activities. In no way does it target our fellow Chinese in Taiwan. Use of force would be the last resort taken under compelling circumstances,” concluded the report.

The rising tensions between the US, China and Taiwan, come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

China’s white paper on Taiwan’s independence comes just after the People’s Liberation Army of China released footage of a simulated landing operation against Taiwan, as reported on Tuesday, August 9.

