Coronation Street legend furious over ‘lack of respect’ and threatens to quit acting

By Anna Ellis • 10 August 2022 • 14:04

Coronation Street legend furious over lack of respect threatens to quit acting. Image: Vicky Entwistle/Twitter

54-year-old Victoria Entwistle is an English who rose to fame after portraying the role of Janice Battersby in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street has threatened to quit acting over the lack of respect in the industry.

Victoria announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday, August 10, in a post that read: “Just had a few Zoom auditions. Half of me thinks I’m lucky, the other half thinks, any feedback cocky ba**d**s!!”

“It just cost me £80 in petrol. Most of the time they don’t even acknowledge you even turned up! The respect has flown from this industry!”

“I’m gonna retire!”

One fan posted: “No you can’t retire 🤣 You’re too young for a start 😂 I love watching you back with all the classic Corrie episodes 😘”

“Wish there was a way they could write you and Les back into the current episodes. I’m loving his softer side in classic episodes also @Brucejonesnew”

Another fan tweeted: “No don’t retire Did you know Vicky at the moment on classic Coronation St ITV3 we have reached Toyah’s Rape story Played brilliantly as always by a very young Beautiful actress @RealGeorgiaT”

Victoria was offered the role of machinist, Janice Lee, in Coronation Street and made her on-screen debut on January 6 1997.

The following month, Entwistle was told that she would be playing the mother of the Battersbys.

On August 2 2010, Victoria’s departure after fourteen years on the show was confirmed. Soap bosses said the actress “agonised” over her decision, but decided the show’s fiftieth anniversary year was the right time to say goodbye.

