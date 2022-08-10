By Anna Ellis • 10 August 2022 • 16:20

Costa Blanca's Alicante launches campaign for cleanliness and respect on its beaches. Image: SnapshotPhotos/Shutterstock.com

The initiative will run for two weeks with two stands in the sandy areas of San Juan, La Albufereta, El Postiguet and Urbanova, on the Costa Blanca.

Four environmental educators will carry out informative activities, games and environmental workshops aimed at families and children, Alicante Town Hall confirmed on Wednesday, August 10.

Alicante City Council together with the company awarded the cleaning and waste collection service, UTE Alicante, have presented a new a for the care and cleanliness of the beaches, aimed at families and children.

The initiative will run for two weeks on the different beaches of the municipality: San Juan, La Albufereta, El Postiguet and Urbanova, during which there will be educational and fun days with games, workshops and information points from 10:00.AM to 1:30.PM.

The councillor for cleaning, Manuel Villar, explained that: “The aim of this campaign is to make the public aware of the importance of keeping our beaches clean and to avoid leaving our waste on them, especially during these summer months when there is an increase in the number of visitors”.

In addition, he added “our job is cleanliness, but raising public awareness is the main point, we all like to go to the beach and see it clean, so it is an individual responsibility not to leave waste on the sand as cigarette butts or plastics, as this affects both marine life and the food chain of citizens”.

On the beaches there will also be banners with very direct messages addressed to citizens: “Respect what you love”, “Don’t leave the waste you generate on the beach”, “Don’t flood the beach with your cigarette butts”, “Everything you throw on the ground will end up in the Mediterranean”.

