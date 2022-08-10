Covid data in Spain on Tuesday, August 9, show incidence rate still falling

By Chris King • 10 August 2022 • 3:13

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The latest Covid data from the Ministry of Health in Spain show that the incidence rate is still dropping in the over-60s age group.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid number in Spain on Tuesday, August 9, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. A total of 14,373 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered, compared to 19,417 on the same day last week.

Of this total, 9,028 have occurred in people over 60 years of age. With this latest data, the total number of infections in Spain has risen to 13,280,557 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.

In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence rate in people over 60 years of age stands at 336.05 per 100,000 inhabitants. Last Friday, August 5, it stood at 395.83. A total of 41,395 positives have been registered in this age group in the last 14 days.

Another 245 deaths have been added to this Tuesday’s report. According to data collected by the Ministry of Health, that brings the total with a positive diagnostic test to have died since the virus arrived in Spain to 111,339. In the last week, 222 people with a confirmed positive have died in Spain.

Currently, there are 6,043 patients hospitalised and positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain, compared to 6,697 last Friday, and 392 in the ICU, compared to 393 on Friday.

The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 5.16 per cent, when it was 5.70 per cent on Friday, and in ICUs at 4.60 per cent, compared to 4.59 per cent last Friday.

Between July 30 and August 5, the autonomous communities carried out 96,461 diagnostic tests on people over 60 years of age. Of this total, 51,155 were PCR, and 45,306 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 783.09.

___________________________________________________________

