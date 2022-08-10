UPDATE: DANGEROUS ammonia leak following HUGE fire in Russian-occupied Donetsk People’s Republic

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 August 2022 • 22:32

WATCH: HUGE fire in Russian-occupied Donetsk People's Republic. Image: @Liveuamap/Twitter

FURTHER reports coming out of the Russian-occupied Donetsk People’s Republic on Wednesday, August 10 suggest that the fire originated at a brewery resulting in an ammonia pipeline explosion resulting in an ammonia spill.

UPDATE 10.32 pm (August 10) – Residents of the Russian-occupied Donetsk People’s Republic have been urged to close their windows and not leave their homes after an explosion at a brewery resulted in a huge fire and an ammonia leak

@Flash43191300 on Twitter wrote: “Donetsk mass media report about an accident on an ammonia pipeline with an ammonia spill.”

⚡️In Donetsk mass media report about an accident on an ammonia pipeline with an ammonia spill. https://t.co/H2fPw6sned pic.twitter.com/BVgVCxCNdX — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 10, 2022

Instructions from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR told residents of the Kalininsky district of Donetsk that “there was an accident at the ammonia pipeline with a spill of a hazardous chemical substance – ammonia.

“In this regard, the population must stay in their homes. Take measures for additional sealing of your apartments (houses), and premises. Breathe through cotton-gauze bandages moistened with a 5 per cent solution of citric or acetic acid.

“Tell your neighbours about the information received. Help the elderly, the sick, and children as needed.”

A map shows the area affected.

The Ukrainian military has shelled an industrial facility in Donetsk, there is an ammonia leak & authorities are telling locals to close windows + stay inside. The area marked on the map is in danger of contamination. pic.twitter.com/t3dW0kxv4j — Russians With Attitude (@RWApodcast) August 10, 2022

According to @AZmilitary1 on Twitter, ‘Military correspondent Medvedev has said that employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in chemical protection suits are already working on the spot.’

Military correspondent Medvedev on the release of ammonia. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in chemical protection suits are already working on the spot. pic.twitter.com/BznfijKXZT — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) August 10, 2022

ORIGINAL 10.02 (August 10) – A HUGE fire has broken out in the Russian-occupied Donetsk People’s Republic on Wednesday, August 10, with social media users sharing multiple videos of the blaze.

Various reports circulating on social media suggest that the fire is either raging at a brewery or a Russian ammunition depot in Donetsk. Although, it appears to be the former.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Russian ammo warehouse was blown up minutes ago in occupied Donetsk.”

Russian ammo warehouse was blown up minutes ago in occupied Donetsk: pic.twitter.com/JUPjrasBsj — Churchill 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@WarAgainstPutin) August 10, 2022

Another wrote: “🔥Donetsk is celebrating the “accident” in Crimea.”

🔥Donetsk is celebrating the "accident" in Crimea. pic.twitter.com/eWdeFB4ayI — Captain Black Sea (@CaptainBlackSe1) August 10, 2022

A Donetsk Telegram wrote: “Kalininsky district of Donetsk now. Close the windows!

While another wrote: “The Donetsk brewery is on fire before warning that there had been an ammonia leak reported! Again suggesting that residents of the city should close their windows!”

This was backed up by the @Liveuamap Twitter account which wrote: “Ammonia leak reported as result of explosion at Donetsk brewery.”

Ammonia leak reported as result of explosion at Donetsk brewery https://t.co/elr4zpx2qg #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/KAYibZgGj2 — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) August 10, 2022

According to the Twitter account @WarMonitor3: “Ukrainian forces hit Russian positions in Kalininsky district of Donetsk.”

Ukrainian forces hit Russian positions in Kalininsky district of Donetsk

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) August 10, 2022

While @RealWarReport wrote: “Ukraine struck Donetsk tonight.”

Ukraine struck Donetsk tonight pic.twitter.com/S7IFhXF1ZE — War Report (@RealWarReport) August 10, 2022

A similar ‘attack’ on Donetsk occurred on Tuesday, August 9, when videos of an ammunition depot explosion in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian breakaway state of the Donetsk People’s Republic began to circulate on social media.

Footage of the ammunition depot explosion in the Russian-occupied Donetsk People’s Republic was shared on Twitter, with one user posting: “Local media report explosions in occupied Volnovakha. It is reported that there was a fire in the city at night, and residents heard the detonation of ammunition.”

⚡️Local media report explosions in occupied Volnovakha. It is reported that there was a fire in the city at night, and residents heard the detonation of ammunition. he Ministry of Emergency Situations of «DNR» write that the fire affected 5000m². pic.twitter.com/qLqLNwGNxH — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 9, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.