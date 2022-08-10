By Anna Ellis • 10 August 2022 • 18:03

Four airlifted to hospital in three major incidences on Island of Skye. Image: Northern Police/Twitter

Scottish Highlands’ Island of Skype bore witness to three related major incidences on Wednesday, August 10.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and is now in custody.

One patient was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while two others were taken by helicopter to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, STV reported.

A fourth person is being treated at Broadford Hospital on Skye.

In a post on Twitter, Northern Police said: “We were made aware of a woman injured at a property in the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 9:00.AM on Wednesday, 10 August.”

“Police are also attending two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie which are being linked.”

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents. At this stage, we believe the situation is contained and there is no risk to the wider community. Enquiries are ongoing.”

SNP MP for Skye and Lochaber, Ian Blackford, responded: “Very concerning news and my thoughts are with all those affected.”

“As more details come to light, the response of the emergency services seems to have stopped this incident spreading even further than it did.”

“Thank you for the work that you do.”

