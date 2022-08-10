By Anna Ellis • 10 August 2022 • 15:53

Genius new cat flap invention to stop your cat bringing home mice. Image: Stefan_Sutka/Shutterstock.com

Smart cat flap uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to temporarily lock if it detects that your furry friend is holding a mouse, bird or some other prey.

The cat flap is fitted with a camera that uses AI to detect the presence of prey. It then sends a notification to the owner’s phone with a video of the visit, the Mail confirmed on Wednesday, August 10.

Martin Rosinski was inspired to make the prototype by his own serial killer kitty named Jinx

Martin was sick of being woken in the night by his furry friend who would arrive home proudly displaying a mouse, bird or some other find. This inspired him to create his OnlyCat cat flap.

Referring to the flap Martin said: ‘[Jinx the cat] goes outside on her adventures which include spotting and bringing animals, both mice and birds, into the house, unfortunately.”

“After having had the cat flap installed for a year, we have 42 video clips of her attempting to bring various bits of prey in, some dead, some alive and some somewhere in between.”

“Two months ago I think something clicked and she realised ‘I can’t bring these home, it’s just not going to work’.”

“She still catches them outside but she’s learned that there’s no point even trying to bring them home, which is a relief.”

Pet Flaps UK, installers of pet flaps, said: “The flaps are such a leap forward in terms of ingenuity we are proud to be able to supply and install them in houses around the UK.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.