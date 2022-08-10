By Anna Ellis • 10 August 2022 • 17:29

Germany threatening to impose controversial Chinese-style health app. Image: Carolina Jaramillo/Shutterstock.com

Germany’s corona warning app, vaccination status will be recognisable by colour. Different colours will give different rights to people in the near future.

This system already exists in China.

Germany”s Federal Minister for Health, Karl Lauterbach has defended his controversial Corona plans for the autumn, according to Berliner-Zeitung on Wednesday, August 10.

The main criticism is the plan to exempt only freshly vaccinated people from the mask requirement. This would also mean that people who are already triple or even quadruple vaccinated at the moment would be exempt.

However, Lauterbach does not believe that people will be vaccinated every three months from autumn onwards in order to be exempted from the mask requirement.

Lauterback posted on Twitter that the idea is “absurd” and further: “No doctor does that, no one wants that.”

2) Dass „frisch geimpft“ nicht kontrolliert werden kann ist auch falsch, auf der CWA ist eine andere Farbe des Zertifikats vorgesehen. Einfacher als früher 2G+ zB. Nächstes Argument: Leute wollen dann Impfung alle 3 Monate. Auch abwegig. Kein Arzt macht das, kein Mensch will das. — Prof. Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) August 9, 2022

Referring to the Infection Protection Act, Lauterbach affirms: “If vaccines that protect against infection are available in autumn, they should also be beneficial for vaccinated persons.”

“Indoor masks cannot be dispensed with in autumn but for the newly vaccinated an exception would be justifiable.”

Lauterbach added that “we could change the rule and not make exceptions but a general obligation to wear masks indoors would then be the consequence”.

Previously, the health minister had said that mask exemption for newly vaccinated people: “Would certainly be an incentive for some people to think about whether they want to be vaccinated.”

Critics fear, in this context, that it will become difficult or impossible for restauranteurs, cinemas and other affected establishments to quickly and easily check how often a visitor has been vaccinated and whether he or she must therefore wear a mask or not.

Lauterbach contradicts this claim saying: “Freshly vaccinated citizens can be checked on the CWA (Corona Warning App) as a different colour of certificate is provided.”

Meanwhile, the health minister is on the road to recovery after his Covud infection. Things are “slowly improving”, Lauterbach said. Still, Covid-19 is “no small matter. Despite four vaccinations and Paxlovid, I had stronger symptoms than expected.”

In China, the system with different colours already exists. Here, so-called “health code” apps play a crucial role, the apps create movement profiles and show the state of health.

Depending on the colour, users then have different rights.

A green code, for example, allows free movement, while orange and red mean up to two weeks of quarantine.

