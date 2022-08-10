BREAKING: Helicopter crash in Valtellina Italy leaves one dead and one wounded

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 August 2022 • 20:44

A DEVASTATING helicopter crash in Italy’s Valtellina valley on Wednesday, August 10, has left one person dead and another injured.

The crash happened in the Valtellina valley in the municipal area of ​​Albosaggia (Torchione), on the outskirts of Italy’s Sondrio, Lombardy and is believed to have killed a father and injured his son.

According to local media reports, the father, who was piloting the helicopter, is believed to have been giving his 17-year-old son a flying lesson when the fatal crash occurred.

Emergency services raised the scene after being alerted of the accident, as reported by Il Giorno.

The news outlet reported that the helicopter hit a high voltage electrical line and then fell just above the village on the Orobie Alps.

Rescue teams managed to free the teenager from the wreckage as well as his father but despite their best efforts to save the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when further information is made available.

