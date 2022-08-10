BREAKING: Helicopter crash in Valtellina Italy leaves one dead and one wounded

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 August 2022 • 20:44
The crash happened in the Valtellina valley in the municipal area of Albosaggia (Torchione), on the outskirts of Italy’s Sondrio, Lombardy and is believed to have killed a father and injured his son.
According to local media reports, the father, who was piloting the helicopter, is believed to have been giving his 17-year-old son a flying lesson when the fatal crash occurred.
Emergency services raised the scene after being alerted of the accident, as reported by Il Giorno.
The news outlet reported that the helicopter hit a high voltage electrical line and then fell just above the village on the Orobie Alps.
Rescue teams managed to free the teenager from the wreckage as well as his father but despite their best efforts to save the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when further information is made available.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.