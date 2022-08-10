BREAKING NEWS: Raymond Briggs beloved children's author of The Snowman dies Close
Knife-wielding man shot dead by police at Charles de Gaulle airport, France

By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 10:56

Knife-wielding man shot dead by police at Charles de Gaulle airport, France Credit: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock.com

A man in possession of a knife was shot dead by French police at the Charles de Gaulle airport in France, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

The shooting of the knife-wielding man by French police at Charles de Gaulle airport, France, was reported by the Paris Police Department on their official Twitter account:

“This morning, police officers neutralized a threatening individual in possession of a knife at the airport of #Roissy Charles de Gaulle.”

The incident occurred at Terminal 2F at roughly 8.20am, when  “a homeless man started bothering security agents and border police were called in to remove him,” according to reports by Alabariya.

Initially the man left while yelling curses but he soon returned and brought out a knife, when one of the officers fired his weapon.

An AFP photographer  at the scene stated: “A large person of colour brandished something that looked like a knife at the police.”

“He was ordered to stop but kept advancing toward them, and an officer fired a single shot.”

The man was then reportedly put on a stretcher before being evacuated from the airport.

The news comes at a time France is being plague by extreme wildfires with reports of a huge fire covering 6000 hectares in Gironde, France, that has seen the evacuation of 3,800 people as the blaze rages on, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

