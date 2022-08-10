By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 10:41

Lufthansa airlines cancel all flights in Russian airspace until March 2023 Thiago B Trevisan/Shutterstock.com

Lufthansa airlines have cancelled all of their flights in Russian airspace until March 2023, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

German airline company Lufthansa gave an official statement on the cancellation of Russian flights stating:

“Lufthansa will not use Russian airspace until 25 March 2023 for the time being due to the current regulatory situation. For this reason, all Lufthansa flights to and from Russia must be cancelled during this period.”

“The Lufthansa Group continues to monitor the situation closely and is in close exchange with the national and international authorities.”

The news follows an announcement on Tuesday, July 26 when the airline stated it had to cancel flights after staff called a walkout in what is believed to be a dispute over pay.

With well over 130,000 scheduled to travel on the day, many had the start of their summer holidays ruined by the walkout.

Lufthansa has said it is working to reschedule bookings but that further disruptions can be expected over the remainder of the week as some choose to stay off the job longer.

The airline like most others is also suffering from staff shortages making it difficult to provide cover and to operate more flights.

Whether Lufthansa will resume flights to Russia on March 25, 2023, remains to be seen as Ukraine is set to extend martial law as the ongoing war with Russia shows no sign of slowing down, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

