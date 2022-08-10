BREAKING UPDATE: Ukraine claims responsibility for attack on Crimea's Novofedorivka Airbase using 'secret weapon' Close
MAGA meltdown trends on Twitter following Republican outrage to Trump’s FBI scandal

By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 8:25

MAGA meltdown trends on Twitter following Republican outrage to Trump's FBI scandal mark reinstein/Shutterstock.com

The hashtag “MAGA meltdown” has begun to trend on Twitter after former President Donald Trump’s home was raided by the FBI, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

The Republican outrage to Trump’s FBI scandal has lead to the MAGA meltdown hashtag trending on Twitter, after on the evening of Monday, August 8, Trump claimed his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida had been raided by FBI agents. 

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” wrote Trump.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

He continued:

“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponisation of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024. Especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.”

Following the incident, Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee demanded an immediate briefing from FBI director Christopher Wray over the raid on Donald Trump’s Florida home.

“In the history of our country, this action is unprecedented’, Turner wrote. ‘Congress deserves immediate answers from you as to the actions you ordered. I hereby request an immediate briefing by you to Members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence concerning any national security threats used to justify your decision.”

Since then hundreds of tweets under the hashtag “MAGA meltdown” have been posted on the controversial political issue:

