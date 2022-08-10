By Matthew Roscoe • 10 August 2022 • 19:53

Mallorca Football Club sell star forward Matthew Hoppe to English Championship side. Image: @Boro/Official

MALLORCA Football Club reached an agreement with English Championship side Middlesbrough FC on Wednesday, August 10 over the transfer of USA forward Matthew Hoppe.

Twenty-one-year-old USA international Matthew Hoppe has joined Championship side Middlesbrough from LaLiga club Mallorca.

The young forward has signed for Boro on a four-year deal.

Hoppe, whose career started with the LA Galaxy Academy, has had spells in Europe with Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 and Mallorca.

He scored six goals in the Bundesliga and became the first American to score a hat-trick in the German top division.

Hoppe made his international debut against Martinique in July 2021 and scored his first USA goal soon after in a win against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals.

Hoppe is the second striker to join Middlesbrough this summer, following in the footsteps of Marcus Forss, who scored his first goal last weekend.

The California-born marksman is also the second USA international to join the club with goalkeeper Zack Steffen arriving last month on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

The US international leaves Son Moix a year after his arrival and only played five games for the Balearic Islands side.

According to British media reports, Matthew Hoppe joins the Championship, who are currently 20th in the league, for around £2.5 million.

A tweet from the British club read: “We’re delighted to confirm the signing of @MatthewHoppe9 ✍️ Welcome to #Boro, Matthew! 👋.”

Matthew Hoppe reacted to his own transfer, writing on Twitter: “Can’t wait! Let’s go 😁😁”

Boro fans on social media reacted to the news, with many comparing Hoppe to Eminem.

“I repeat. Will the real Slim Shady please stand up,” one person wrote.

I repeat. Will the real Slim Shady please stand up. https://t.co/dAH4ly06bQ — Ali (@AJLimb91) August 10, 2022

Another said: “Dear Slim, I wrote you but still ain’t callin’ I left my cell, my pager, and my home phone at the bottom.”

Dear Slim, I wrote you but still ain't callin'

I left my cell, my pager, and my home phone at the bottom https://t.co/4vX4Rf0zyJ — taz (@newmantaz) August 10, 2022

While one person joked: “Can’t believe he’s gone to such a small club, Charlotte FC would suit him much better playing in a bigger league.”

Can’t believe he’s gone to such a small club, Charlotte FC would suit him much better playing in a bigger league — Charlotte FC Lad ♛ (@CharlotteFCLad) August 10, 2022

Another said: “All these hundreds of strikers linked and we’ve finally got one, thats so rad dudeeeeeee 🇺🇸”

all these hundreds of strikers linked and we’ve finally got one, thats so rad dudeeeeeee 🇺🇸 — Jinksy (@Jinksyyyy) August 10, 2022

