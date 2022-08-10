Mallorca´s sea temperature rises and remains above average over the last 40 years

By Rocio Flores • 10 August 2022 • 12:41

Sea temperatures keep rising Goinyk Production/shutterstock.com

The Coastal Observation System recorded an average of 27.66 degrees in the Balearic Sea on Monday, August 8, an above average temperature, and has warned of long term effects on the ecosystem due to climate change.

In recent years, the concept of heat wave has also been extended to the marine environment, with marine heat waves being those that occur when the ocean temperature is higher than usual for at least five consecutive days.

Currently the temperature of the Balearic Sea continues to rise and remains at least two degrees above the average for the past 40 years.

On August 8, the Costanera Observation System of the Balearic Islands (SOCIB) recorded an average temperature of the surface of the Balearic Sea as 27.66 degrees, which is at least two degrees above the average for that day since 1982.

On July 18, the average temperature of the Balearic Sea was 27.58 degrees, which was 2.98 degrees higher than the average since 1982. The SOCIB said these high values have an impact on the marine ecosystem.

According to the Institut Mediterrani d’Estudis Avancats, in 2015 and 2019 the Mediterranean Sea experienced a series of marine heat waves that affected all regions. This caused mass deaths and affected approximately 50 species including corals, sponges and macroalgae, as reported by Ultima Hora.

Mélanie Juza, a SOCIB researcher, stated that “these are huge anomalies that coincide with atmospheric heat waves. A single heat wave could have limited effects, but if they happen often, the impact on the marine ecosystem will undoubtedly be negative.

