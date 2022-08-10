Nebraska teenager 17 and her mother 41 arrested for aborting and burning foetus

By Rocio Flores • 10 August 2022 • 12:58

Mother helps teenage daughter abort foetus. Image: JacobBoomsma/Shutterstock.com

MOTHER and daughter Jessica Burgess, 41, and Celeste Burgess, 17, are facing felony charges in Nebraska after allegedly terminating the teenager´s pregnancy at 24 weeks. The 17-year-old will be tried as an adult.

The women allegedly used abortion pills to abort the pregnancy and then subsequently burned and buried the fetus.

When first questioned by police, they said she had unexpectedly given birth to a stillborn baby in the shower and they put the fetus in a bag, placed it in a box and later drove miles away to bury the fetus. As reported in the Lincoln Journal Star.

Mother and daughter said they could not remember the date when this happened but according to the police, the daughter later confirmed the date by looking through her Facebook messages. After which police got a warrant to access their Facebook accounts.

On Facebook police found that the mother and daughter wrote about their intention to commit these acts and where the mother was providing her daughter with directions on how to take the pills.

The daughter, “talks about how she can’t wait to get the ‘thing’ out of her body,” a detective wrote in court documents. “I will finally be able to wear jeans,” she said in another message.

The prosecutor handling the case said, “it’s the first time he has charged anyone for illegally performing an abortion after 20 weeks.” The alleged abortion happened before the US supreme court in June overturned its ruling in Roe v Wade in June.

The mother and daughter have been released from prison on bail.

