By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 12:58

Prime Minister of Estonia issues vaccine reminder after testing positive for Covid Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Kaja Kallas, the Prime Minister of Estonia has tested positive for Covid and issued a reminder to the world on the importance of taking the vaccine, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

“I tested positive for covid this morning. I will continue to work from home. Please stay safe, everyone, and vaccinate,” tweeted the Prime Minister of Estonia.

To which one Twitter user responded:

“This is what accountability means. I will always have a crush on your exemplary, progressive and dynamic leadership.”

“As you work from home, never forget to take good care of yourself. Dear PM Kaja, I wish you quick and wholeness recovery.”

Many other Twitter users posted messages of support to the Estonian Prime Minister, however, some users debated the covid vaccine:

 

The news of the Prime Minister of Estonia testing positive for Covid comes just after she demanded that Europe stop issuing tourist visas for Russians, as reported on Tuesday August 9.

Taking to Twitter the Prime Minister of Estonia shared her opinion on EU tourist visas for Russians stating:

“Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting #Europe is a privilege, not a human right. Air travel from RU is shut down. It means while Schengen countries issue visas, neighbours to Russia carry the burden (FI, EE, LV – sole access points). Time to end tourism from Russia now.”

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

