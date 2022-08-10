By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 14:01

Russian adult actress and TikToker Anastasia Grishman found murdered in St Petersburg Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

Russian adult actress and TikToker Anastasia Grishman has been found murdered in St Petersburg, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

The body of 26-year-old Russian adult actress and TikToker Anastasia Grishman was found in the bathroom of her rented flat on St Petersburg’s Southern Highway, with six stab wounds to the neck.

Her friend had reportedly told police that Anastasia had gone missing after having not been in touch for about a week.

The blogger’s social media accounts have been active since the day she went missing.

The number one suspect is currently her boyfriend and film partner Dmitry Chernyshov, a 24-year-old native from Russia’s Omsk region with two previous convictions for theft and military draft evasion, as reported by Baza.

The news follows similar reports of an associate of Russian MMA fighter Viacheslav Datsik and Russian Singer Stas Baretsky wanted for murder as reported on Thursday, July 7.

Russian MMA fighter Viacheslav Datsik and singer Stas Baretsky’s alleged friend is wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old girl.

The body of the 18-year-old girl was found in the suburbs of Moscow. The killer had stabbed her 15 times.

Sofia Krasilnikova was found by her mother in a flat of a multi-storey building in Zheleznodorozhny, Russia.

The body was lying in the bathroom and forensic officers found 10 stab wounds on the body in the area of the chest, three in the area of the forearms and two more in the area of the legs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.