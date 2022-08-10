By Matthew Roscoe • 10 August 2022 • 21:29

Satellite images reportedly show HUGE damage to Crimea's Novofedorivka Airbase. Image: @OSINTua/Twitter

SATELLITE images circulating online reportedly show the damage as a result of the explosions at the Novofedorivka Airbase in Crimea on Tuesday, August 9.

The satellite images appear to show the devastation at Russia’s Saky Airbase near Novofedorivka in Crimea as a result of the ‘attack from Ukraine’ which apparently destroyed at least nine Russian planes.

Alongside the images, which show a before and after shot of the Novofedorivka Airbase, Eliot Higgins wrote on Wednesday, August 10: “First unrectified images of Saki Air Base in Crimea via @planet following yesterday’s multiple explosions.

“There’s clearly been a massive fire across the base following whatever happened there.”

He added: “Comparison of August 9th and August 10th imagery show very large craters, many destroyed aircraft, and destroyed buildings. It looks like a direct hit on the building on the left, so whatever it was seems accurate.”

Comparison of August 9th and August 10th imagery show very large craters, many destroyed aircraft, and destroyed buildings. It looks like a direct hit on the building on the left, so whatever it was seems accurate. pic.twitter.com/QyLn86PUjw — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) August 10, 2022

Twitter account @OSINTua shared colour images, writing: “Let me be the first one. And yeah, what air defence doing? Burn, Russians, burn.”

Let me be the first one. And yeah, what air defence doing? Burn, Russians, burn. pic.twitter.com/uLltDD3Z46 — Kriegsforscher (@OSINTua) August 10, 2022

The images, which have been shared nearly 1k so far, resulted in a large number of comments from Twitter users.

One person wrote: “But Russia said no planes were damaged. Russia… lied?”

But Russia said no planes were damaged. Russia… lied? — otocan (@otocan24) August 10, 2022

Speaking about how the explosions happen, one person said: “Adverse weather clearly. Blew lit cigarette into a missile and exploded simultaneously in 2 locations miles apart.”

Adverse weather clearly. Blew lit cigarette into missile and exploded simultaneously in 2 locations miles appart — qwertywatcher (@qwertywatcher) August 10, 2022

Another Twitter account noted that “Russian forces are putting inflatable S-300 models around Crimea to pretend they have a layer of air defence.”

They added: “This military is probably one of the most corrupt in the world😂😂😂😂”

Russian forces are putting inflatable S-300 models around Crimea to pretend they have a layer of air defence.

This military is probably one of the most corrupt in the world😂😂😂😂 — WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) August 10, 2022

As noted, it appears that Ukraine knew that nine Russian planes had been blown up according to their latest Russian combat losses update, despite ‘Ukraine sending mixed signals about the Crimea airbase attack’.

War expert Samuel Ramani noted that ‘the Ukrainian Defence Ministry failed to take responsibility, however, Ukrainian officials said that Ukraine carried out the strike with domestically built weaponry and were confident more strikes in Crimea will follow.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.