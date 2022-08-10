Second day of Ryanair cabin crew strikes have minimum impact on Spanish airports

By Chris King • 10 August 2022 • 5:07

Image of Ryanair aircraft. Image: Ryanair Press Office

The second day of strikes in Spain by Ryanair cabin crew have had very little impact on flights, with only two cancellations.

As reported by the USO union, up until 7pm, a total of 19 arrivals and 17 departures flights suffered delays at Malaga airport this Tuesday, August 9. This was the second day of the Ryanair cabin crew (TCP) strike in Spain. There were no cancellations.

At the national level, two flights were cancelled and another 233 were delayed. The suspended flights were on the Barcelona-London and London-Barcelona routes, according to malagahoy.es.

Of the delayed flights, the biggest number were at Palma de Mallorca airport, which saw 62 delayed departures or arrivals, Barcelona had 37, Malaga with 36, and Alicante had 21.

There were lower numbers of delays at Valencia, with 20 incoming or outgoing flights affected. Madrid had 19 delays, Ibiza with 13, Santiago and Sevilla with six each, and Girona with three delays.

The strikes were designed to affect the ten Spanish bases where Ryanair operates its flights: Madrid, Malaga, Sevilla, Alicante, Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Gerona, Santiago de Compostela, Ibiza, and Palma de Mallorca.

After the previous strikes in June and July, USO and Sitcpla, the two convening unions subsequently called for more industrial action starting from this Monday, August 8, through to January 7, 2023. Cabin crew staff will strike weekly, from Monday to Thursday.

Ryanair detailed in a statement that “as a result of the poorly supported strikes by two cabin crew unions in Spain, Ryanair does not expect any interruption in its operations”.

The airline company also pointed out that it had “already concluded a labour agreement with the main Spanish cabin crew union, CCOO, on salaries, rosters (four active days followed by three days off), and complements for Spanish cabin crew”.

In response, USO explained that, since “the representation of CCOO is a minority, only those who are members of the latter union can benefit from the agreement”.

