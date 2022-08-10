Spain now has highest monkeypox rates IN EUROPE with 5,000 cases

By Rocio Flores • 10 August 2022 • 13:28

Monkeypox cases increase in Spain Viacheslav Lopatin/Shutterstock.com

SPAIN now has the highest monkeypox rates in Europe with 5,162 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

This figure is 585 more than last week, according to data from the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (RENAVE) as of 9 August, as reported in Información.es.

The cases numbers in Spain´s 17 regions; Madrid 1,817, Catalonia 1,636, Andalucia 632, Valencia 311, Basque Country 153, Canary Islands 126, Balearic Islands 134, Aragon 50, Galicia 78, Asturias 49, Castilla y León 48, Castilla-La Mancha 40, Murcia 31, Extremadura 21, Cantabria 19, Navarra 13, and La Rioja 4. The cases have been reported to be mild only increasing in severity if an individual is in a higher medical risk group.

The Ministry of Health has published a first update, which says that, “after more than two months of virus circulation in Spain, as in other non-endemic countries, cases are mainly as a result of sexual contact or other continuous and prolonged physical contact of a non-sexual nature.

Cases detected in Spain have had a low number of hospital admissions and low fatality rates. The confirmed cases have been mainly in women, minors and the elderly. The transmission of the disease affects more vulnerable groups.

Symptoms for monkeypox include fever swollen nodes, muscle aches and a rash that may be located on or near the genitals and could be on other areas like the hands, mouth, face or chest.

Worldwide there are almost 30,000 cases confirmed.

