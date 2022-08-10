By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 9:00

Ukraine to extend mobilisation and martial law as war with Russia rages on Credit: Sarakhan Vadym/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine is set to extend mobilisation and martial law as the ongoing war with Russia shows no sign of slowing down, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

Ukraine’s decision to extend mobilisation and martial law in response to the war with Russia was reported by the People’s Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Taking to his official telegram he stated:

“The Presidential Decree will be submitted for parliamentary approval in the coming days.”

“This will be the 4th renewal for this year. 🗓 The last time the martial law was extended for 90 days, until 23rd of September.”

“The extension period is not yet known, but it is expected to be unfortunately also very long.”

“🪖 The decree on mobilisation, which is linked to the duration of the martial law, is also to be expected.”

Zhelezniak is also head of the 20-member Holos faction in Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

In addition he is the first deputy head of the parliamentary committee for finance, tax and custom policy.

Zhelezniak previously worked as advisor to the prime minister on parliamentary relations from 2017 to 2019 and as advisor to the minister of economic development and trade for government affairs and parliamentary relations from 2015 to 2017.

