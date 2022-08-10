Vega Baja distributes 15,000 bags to proudly display the region´s language

By Rocio Flores • 10 August 2022 • 12:38

The committee for the Economic Development of Vega Baja has launched a campaign to promote the brand “Vega Baja del Segura, your land and mine” by distributing 15,000 bags at councils and in Tourist Information centres, as reported by Informacion.es.

The ‘Convega’ bags are being distributed at councils and Tourist Information centres and display three messages to strengthen the identity of the Vega.

The messages on the bags feature colloquial language of the Vega Baja. The manager of Convega, Rosa Maria Fernandez said, “We have used words that are particular to our area such as capusón, boria, lisones and camarrojas”. This gives a nod to the entire region and promotes how proud they are of their roots.

The three messages printed on the bags are, “A capusón is what you want to give yourself this summer”, “Are you more of a camarrojas or a lisones?” And “with boria it would be hard for you to read this message.” The messages have been a hit within just a few hours they sold out in some offices including in Torrevieja.

The bags form part of the Plan de Dinamización y Gobernanza Turística, which is a project developed with the collaboration of Turisme Comunitat Valenciana and the support of Diputación Provincial de Alicante with a bid to strengthen the collective identity within the region. More activities are planned for September.

