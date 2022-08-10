Vladimir Putin believed to have culled at least another six generals in Ukraine

By Chris King • 10 August 2022 • 0:34

According to the British Ministry of Defence, Vladimir Putin has possibly purged at least six more generals in Ukraine.

It is believed that Vladimir Putin has again culled some of his top generals in Ukraine. According to intelligence reports from the Ministry of Defence last Sunday, August 7, the Russian president purged at least six generals.

Among those removed from their position is thought to be the man appointed in April as the commander of the ‘special operation’ in Ukraine, Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov, dubbed the ‘Butcher of Syria’.

General-Colonel Aleksandr Zhuravlev, Putin’s commander in the west is also mentioned, along with his commander in charge of eastern Ukraine, General-Colonel Aleksandr Chayko. Both are believed ‘highly likely’ to have been replaced.

‘The poor performance of Russia’s armed forces during its invasion of Ukraine has been costly for Russia’s military leadership, highly likely resulting in the dismissal of at least six Russian commanders since the start of hostilities2, said the MoD report.

‘These dismissals are compounded by at least 10 Russian generals killed on the battlefield in Ukraine. The cumulative effect on the consistency of command is likely contributing to Russian tactical and operational difficulties’, it added.

Yesterday, Monday, August 8, the MoD reported that: “Russia is highly likely deploying anti-personnel mines to protect and deter freedom of movement along its defensive lines in the Donbas. These mines have the potential to inflict widespread casualties on both the military and the local civilian population”.

It continued: “In Donetsk and Kramatorsk, Russia has highly likely attempted employment of PFM-1 and PFM-1S scatterable anti-personnel mines. Commonly called the ‘butterfly mine’, the PFM-1 series are deeply controversial, indiscriminate weapons”.

“PFM-1s were used to devastating effect in the Soviet-Afghan War where they allegedly maimed high numbers of children who mistook them for toys. It is highly likely that the Soviet-era stock being used by Russia will have degraded over time and are now highly unreliable and unpredictable. This poses a threat to both the local population and humanitarian mine clearance operations”, the report concluded.

In the last 30 days, Russian forces have only been able to advance around 10km in their pursuit of the Donbas region town of Bakhmut claims the British MoD in its latest report today, Tuesday, August 9. Their assault on other regions of the Donbas has been even slower, with barely 3kn This they said is due to insufficient numbers of combat infantry being available to launch a significant advance.

