By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 15:52

WATCH: Belarus' 231st Artillery Brigade fire BM-27 Uragan in military exercise Credit: Twitter @MotolkoHelp

Belarus’ Armed Forces have shared footage of the 231st Artillery Brigade carrying out military exercises, as tensions with Ukraine escalate, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

The footage of Belarus’ 231st Artillery Brigade was shared on Twitter:

“The Belarusian Armed Forces conduct firing training with 220-mm Uragan MRL of the 231st Artillery Brigade (permanent deployment – Barouka, Lepel district, Vitebsk region) at the training ground “Asipovichski” (Asipovichy district).”

“According to the Ministry of Defence of Belarus, servicemen practiced tasks on entering the designated area, preparing and occupying the starting positions, as well as striking specified targets with live firing.”

“After the strikes, tasks on changing positions, loading, and striking newly identified targets were performed. Most likely, the exercises are planned.”

The footage of Belarus’ Artillery Brigade follows reports that Belarus will participate in military exercises in Russia, as the Ukraine war continues, as reported on Thursday, August 4.

The news of Belarus participating in military exercises in Russia amidst Ukraine tensions was reported on Twitter by Belarusian news source “Belarusian Hajun Project, who stated:

“Belarusian military will go to exercises in Russia. Yesterday we wrote about a strange Russian transport aircraft IL-76 (RA-78847), which flew from Iran to Moscow with a stop in Armenia and then landed in Minsk.”

“It became known that the aircraft delivered the participants of the contest “Confident Reception” (among communications troops), which is held within the framework of the International Army Games – 2022 in Belarus.”

