By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 15:52
WATCH: Belarus' 231st Artillery Brigade fire BM-27 Uragan in military exercise
Credit: Twitter @MotolkoHelp
The footage of Belarus’ 231st Artillery Brigade was shared on Twitter:
“The Belarusian Armed Forces conduct firing training with 220-mm Uragan MRL of the 231st Artillery Brigade (permanent deployment – Barouka, Lepel district, Vitebsk region) at the training ground “Asipovichski” (Asipovichy district).”
The Belarusian Armed Forces conduct firing training with 220-mm Uragan MRL of the 231st Artillery Brigade (permanent deployment – Barouka, Lepel district, Vitebsk region) at the training ground “Asipovichski” (Asipovichy district).1/3 pic.twitter.com/cwaSIuWT8T
— Belarusian Hajun project (@MotolkoHelp) August 10, 2022
The Belarusian Armed Forces conduct firing training with 220-mm Uragan MRL of the 231st Artillery Brigade (permanent deployment – Barouka, Lepel district, Vitebsk region) at the training ground “Asipovichski” (Asipovichy district).1/3 pic.twitter.com/cwaSIuWT8T
— Belarusian Hajun project (@MotolkoHelp) August 10, 2022
“According to the Ministry of Defence of Belarus, servicemen practiced tasks on entering the designated area, preparing and occupying the starting positions, as well as striking specified targets with live firing.”
“After the strikes, tasks on changing positions, loading, and striking newly identified targets were performed. Most likely, the exercises are planned.”
After the strikes, tasks on changing positions, loading, and striking newly identified targets were performed.Most likely, the exercises are planned.3/3
— Belarusian Hajun project (@MotolkoHelp) August 10, 2022
After the strikes, tasks on changing positions, loading, and striking newly identified targets were performed.Most likely, the exercises are planned.3/3
The footage of Belarus’ Artillery Brigade follows reports that Belarus will participate in military exercises in Russia, as the Ukraine war continues, as reported on Thursday, August 4.
The news of Belarus participating in military exercises in Russia amidst Ukraine tensions was reported on Twitter by Belarusian news source “Belarusian Hajun Project, who stated:
“Belarusian military will go to exercises in Russia. Yesterday we wrote about a strange Russian transport aircraft IL-76 (RA-78847), which flew from Iran to Moscow with a stop in Armenia and then landed in Minsk.”
“It became known that the aircraft delivered the participants of the contest “Confident Reception” (among communications troops), which is held within the framework of the International Army Games – 2022 in Belarus.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.