WATCH: Huge fire covering 6000 hectares with 3,800 people evacuated in Gironde, France Credit: Twitter @MeteoExpress

A huge fire covering 6000 hectares in Gironde, France, has seen the evacuation of 3,800 people as the blaze rages on, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

Footage of the fire in Gironde, France was shared on Twitter:

“🇨🇵 ALERT INFO – 6000 hectares have burnt in #Gironde, 5000 of which in just 9 hours. 500 #firefighters are fighting. 16 houses have been destroyed by the #fire in Belin-Beliet. Thousands evacuated, the fire has arrived in the #Landes and is heading towards the #A63. (prefect)”

Gironde’s State Service reported on the fire stating:

The Landiras fire started again at the level of the commune of Saint-Magne yesterday at midday, leaving the area in which it had been set, requiring the intervention of 500 firemen, including firemen who came as reinforcements from other departments, supported by water bombers of the civil security.

The surface area burnt in the Hostens sector is 6000 hectares. The fire is very virulent and has spread to the Landes department.

The communes of Hostens, Saint-Magne and parts of Belin-Beliet were evacuated (about 3800 people). The evacuation of the town of Belin (about 2000 people) is underway.

The fire destroyed 16 houses in several sectors of the commune of Belin-Beliet. No injuries were reported.

The front of the fire is heading towards the A63 (Motorway direction Bayonne-Bordeaux). For the time being, the motorway manager has not noticed any hindrance to visibility, but for the time being, a reduction in speed to 90 km/h and a reduction to two lanes out of three in the Bayonne-Bordeaux direction have been decided.

Depending on the evolution of the fire, the motorway will be cut off with diversions on the A62, A65 and A64.

The prefecture has activated its Centre Opérationnel Départemental.

The fire in Gironde, France follows reports that the fire in France’s Maine-et-Loire was still raging on as of Tuesday, August 9, according to firefighters, who said that it continues its progression south.

