By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 9:53

WATCH: Spanish Police arrest one of the top 10 wanted fugitives in Spain Credit: Twitter @policia

The Spanish National Police’s most wanted list includes fugitives with different criminal profiles, some of them wanted for more than 15 years, and who could be potentially be hiding in Spain.

The Spanish National Police took to Twitter to announce the arrest of another one of Spain’s most wanted fugitives:

“Arrested in San Juan de #Alicante a #fugitive included in the list of “MOST WANTED”.

“🔹Diego Darío González Ghersi was #fugitive from justice since he was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing his underage daughter.”

🚩 Detenido en San Juan de #Alicante un #fugitivo incluido en la lista de “LOS MÁS BUSCADOS” 🔹Diego Darío González Ghersi estaba #prófugo de la justicia desde que fue condenado a prisión por abusar sexualmente de su hija menor de edad pic.twitter.com/UU4bgytmPR — Policía Nacional (@policia) August 10, 2022

Diego Darío González Ghersi had been a fugitive from justice since he was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing his underage daughter.

His location was extremely difficult as he completely changed his physical appearance to avoid being identified.

In addition to growing a beard and long hair, and dyeing them blonde, the fugitive used coloured contact lenses, stencils to fake his height and increased his tattoos to hide his previous ones.

In June, the Spanish National Police published the list of the ten most wanted fugitives in order to request the collaboration of the public in locating them.

With the location and arrest of Diego Darío González Ghersi, and in just two months, the list is now made up of only seven fugitives.

