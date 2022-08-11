“A Walk through Estepona”: Photographic exhibition by Daniel Ramírez in Velez-Malaga

By Tamsin Brown • 11 August 2022 • 17:22

"A Walk through Estepona" photographic exhibition by Daniel Ramírez is in Velez-Malaga. Credit: Daniel Ramírez

The exhibition titled “A Walk through Estepona” by the photographer Daniel Ramírez will be at the Pianista del Carmen, in Andalucia’s Velez-Malaga, throughout August.

The photographer José Daniel Ramírez Vigo is showcasing his latest work in the individual exhibition “A Walk through Estepona” at the Pianista del Carmen (opposite the Teatro del Carmen) in Velez-Malaga. The exhibition, which was inaugurated on August 4, consists of a total of 16 photographs of some of the most emblematic spots around the beautiful coastal town of Estepona and can be visited throughout the month of August.

Daniel Ramírez, born in Velez-Malaga, is a photographer, marketing professional and radio host. His photographs depict nature, scenes of tourism, urban landscapes and the architecture of towns and cities.

Ramírez’s exhibition is being held alongside another at Pianista del Carmen, that of Chris Richford, who has spent the last three and a half years in Velez-Malaga, taking the inspiration for his work from his surroundings on the Costa del Sol. His exhibition has been extended for another month and can now also be visited until the end of August.

