Arsonist arrested in Manacor for setting fire to public recycling bins

By Tamsin Brown • 11 August 2022 • 19:27

An arsonist was arrested in Manacor for setting fire to public recycling bins. Credit: Manacor Police

An arsonist has been arrested in the city of Manacor, Mallorca, for setting several public recycling bins alight, causing large flames and concern among the residents.

In the early hours of August 9, officers of the Local Police of Manacor arrested a 26-year-old man for setting fire to waste and recycling bins on several of the city’s streets.

The flames caused by the arsonist were so large that they had to be extinguished by the Mallorca Fire Brigade, and the containers were completely destroyed. In total, four recycling bins for plastic, two recycling bins for cardboard and one container for general waste were burnt.

Citizen collaboration was crucial in identifying the arsonist. Thanks to the information they provided, the police officers were able to obtain precise details of who he was and how he was dressed at the time of the incident. They managed to locate the man, who was hiding among some vehicles to avoid being seen. Upon searching him, the officers found him to be in the possession of the tools that had been used to set fire to the containers and proceeded to arrest him.

