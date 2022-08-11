By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 9:54

Belarus denies Ziabrauka airfield explosions were missile attack from Ukraine Credit: Pe3k/Shutterstock.com

Belarus’ Ministry of Defense has claimed that the explosions reported in Ziabrauka, Homel, were actually due to a military vehicle catching fire and not a missile attack from Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, August 11.

Explosions initially thought to be a missile attack from Ukraine were reported coming from Belarus’ Ziabrauka airfield near Homel, on Wednesday, August 10:

“8 large explosions reported from Ziabrauka airfield near Homel in Belarus.”

“Lots of Russian military gear is stationed there & the Russians often launch attack against Ukraine from Ziabrauka.”

“Ukraine might have counterattacked Belarusian territory for the first time.”

BREAKING: 8 large explosions reported from Ziabrauka airfield near Homel in Belarus. Lots of Russian military gear is stationed there & the Russians often launch attack against Ukraine from Ziabrauka. Ukraine might have counterattacked Belarusian territory for the first time pic.twitter.com/ACGGEUlPDI — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 10, 2022

Since then the Ministry of Defence of Belarus has denied the claims:

“In connection with the appeals coming to the Ministry of Defence about the explosions in the area of Zyabrovka, Gomel region, we inform that on August 10 at about 23:00, during the control run of one of the vehicles after the engine replacement was carried out, it caught fire. The personnel took timely measures to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties,” the press service of the Defence Ministry stated.

The Belarusian Hajun project gave a different version of events:

“The official version of the explosions and flashes in Ziabrauka last night is engine fire.

This morning, the press service of the Ministry of Defense commented on the explosions and flashes near Ziabrauka airfield (Gomel district), which were reported during the night.”

“According to the official version, on August 10, at around 23:00, during the testing run of one of the vehicles after the engine change, it caught fire. The personnel took timely measures to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties.”

According to the official version, on August 10, at around 23:00, during the testing run of one of the vehicles after the engine change, it caught fire. The personnel took timely measures to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties.

2/4 — Belarusian Hajun project (@MotolkoHelp) August 11, 2022

“It should be noted that the reports of at least 8 flashes started coming at 00:30 on August 11. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reports that the “incident” occurred at around 23:00 on August 10.”

“Also, pro-governmental telegram channels at night reported that everything was okay at the airfield, nothing extraordinary was happening.”

Also, pro-governmental telegram channels at night reported that everything was okay at the airfield, nothing extraordinary was happening.

4/4 — Belarusian Hajun project (@MotolkoHelp) August 11, 2022

The news follows Belarus’ Armed Forces sharing footage of the 231st Artillery Brigade carrying out military exercises, as tensions with Ukraine escalate, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

