BREAKING UPDATE: Armed gunman attempts to break in FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 August 2022 • 18:13

FBI Cincinnati have provided an update to the situation that is ongoing in Ohio, which started with a gunman trying to break into the building.

UPDATE 6.13 pm (August 11) – Cincinnati’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wrote on Twitter: “At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at FBI Cincinnati (Ohio). After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71.”

At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71. pic.twitter.com/vFZHnpbM9L — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 11, 2022

ORIGINAL 5.56 pm (August 11) – A developing situation has emerged in Cincinnati, Ohio with reports from the US suggesting that an armed gunman has tried to break into an FBI building in the city.

On Thursday, August 11, reports from the US revealed that an armed gunman has attempted to break into an FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The suspect was described as a white male.

The I71 Interstate North has been shut down after the suspect drove toward Waynesville Ohio with unconfirmed reports suggesting that the human is now firing at police from a cornfield.

According to Jared Holt, the individual made a “potential threat” at the FBI building in Cincinnati.

“Officials said one person showed up to the office and appeared to be armed while making potential threats.”

Breaking news reporting coming out of Ohio, allegedly involving an individual who made a "potential threat" at the FBI building in Cincinnati. "Officials said one person showed up to the office and appeared to be armed while making potential threats."https://t.co/hFuVdktLnP — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) August 11, 2022

According to Clinton County EMA, the incident began at 11.48 am.

Emergency service officers responded to the incident in which multiple shots were reportedly fired by both suspect and officers. The suspect is believed to be wearing body armour, who was originally wearing an orange shirt, but is said to now be wearing a grey shirt.

