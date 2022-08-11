By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 9:19

BREAKING NEWS: British ISIS Beatle charged with terrorism after arriving from Turkey

A 38-year-old British man believed to be one of the ISIS Beatles has been charged with various terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, as reported on Thursday, August 11.

The British man believed to be a member of the ISIS Beatles is named Aine Leslie Davis.

The Metropolitan police stated:

“Aine Leslie Davis.(11.02.84) of no fixed address was charged with offences contrary to sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

“He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this morning, Thursday, 11 August.”

“On Wednesday, August, 11 officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 38-year-old man at Luton Airport after he arrived into the UK on a flight from Turkey.”

“He was taken to a south London police station, and subsequently charged with the above offences.”

A spokesman for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division stated:

‘The CPS authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Aine Leslie Junior Davis for terrorism offences in 2014, and after being deported to England by Turkish authorities he has been arrested at Luton airport following his return to the UK.”

‘The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Davis are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The news follows reports on Tuesday, July 12, when an airstrike from the US killed Maher al-Agal, a top ISIS leader in Syria, ahead of Biden’s trip to the Middle East.

