By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 11:43

BREAKING NEWS: Latvia becomes first country to declare Russia a sponsor of terrorism Credit: Igor Shoshin/Shutterstock.com

Latvia has declared Russia a sponsor of terrorism, becoming the first world country to do so, as reported on Thursday August 11.

Latvia’s Parliament issued a statement declaring Russia a sponsor of terrorism:

“The Saeima recognises Russia’s violence against civilians in Ukraine carried out to achieve political goals as terrorism and Russia as a state that supports terrorism, and calls on other like-minded countries to express the same opinion.”

According to Rihards Kols, chairman of the Seimas Commission on Foreign Affairs, to achieve the goals of the military special operation, Russia seeks “to intimidate and demoralise the Ukrainian people, to paralyse the state’s capacity to occupy Ukraine, carrying out violence to achieve political goals”.

International monitoring missions had repeatedly reported atrocities against civilians in Ukraine, including torture, rape, murder and imprisonment in so-called filtration camps, as well as mass deportations, which was noted by the Latvian parliament in its decision.

The statement also referred to the missile strike on the port of Odessa, which the Russian army launched just one day after an agreement was reached to resume grain exports across the Black Sea.

Riga also accused Moscow of disrespecting its commitments and deliberately worsening the global food crisis that is currently affecting the World.

The news follows the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, demanding that Europe stop issuing tourist visas for Russians, as reported on Tuesday August 9.

