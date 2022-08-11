By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • 11 August 2022 • 10:16
Carlos Baos: Debt collection advice in Spain and European regulations
It can only be requested for civil or commercial cases, with the specificity that these cases may derive from other courts. Perhaps the clearest example to understand this is a criminal offence. This matter is judged in criminal court. However, from a criminal offence always derives a civil liability to compensate the damage. In these cases, the European Order is also applicable.
Regulation 2016/1823 contains a series of very detailed forms that the creditor must fill carefully: information about the debtor, amounts owed, etc. Then, the form must be sent to the competent court. The court will study if there is sufficient evidence that this measure is necessary to avoid a real risk of non-payment. Once it does, it will issue the European order to the competent organisms of the state where the debtor is suspected to have bank accounts.
One of the strong points of the regulation is that this order is fully enforceable. That means there is no need for any extra recognition by the state receiving the order, which will have to execute the order. Another advantage is that it can be applied even if the creditor does not know the specific bank where the debtor has the funds. In this case, the court that receives the order will conduct an investigation to locate bank accounts in the debtor’s name.
If you suspect a debtor may have bank accounts in another country of the European Union, please do not hesitate to contact us. We will study your case and offer you expert advice on the matter.
The information provided in this article is not intended to be legal advice, but merely conveys information related to legal issues.
Carlos Baos (Lawyer)
White & Baos.
Tel: +34 966 426 185
E-mail: [email protected]
White & Baos 2022 – All Rights Reserved.
You may be interested in the following services and articles:
Execution of foreign judgements in Spain. Exequatur. Brexit. Court order from the European Union and third countries.
Cancelled debt. Claims in insolvency proceedings. Second Chance Law in Spain. When the forgiveness of the debts becomes final
The truth about the European Regulation 650/2012 and the Spanish inheritance taxes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.