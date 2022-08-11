By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 7:19

China suspends meat imports from US company for containing dangerous additive SGr/Shutterstock.com

China’s ban of meat imports from the US company was announced on Thursday, August 11, by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China.

China’s authorities explained they temporarily suspended meat imports from the US company King Meat Service, after they allegedly found the produce to contain ractopamine.

Ractopamine is an animal feed additive that is legal in certain countries and banned in others. Farmers use the additive to increase animal muscle mass, as well as to promote leanness and increase food conversion efficiency.

“In accordance with the PRC law, it has been decided to suspend the issuance of import declarations for meat products shipped by this company from 11 August 2022,” read a statement on the governmental website.

The Ministry did not specify for how long the restrictions will be in place.

The document also notes that this information has been forwarded to the US Department of Agriculture.

The news comes after Taiwan’s Affairs Office of the State Council and the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China published a white paper titled “The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era” on Wednesday, August 10.

“We are one China, and Taiwan is part of China. This is an indisputable fact supported by history and the law. Taiwan has never been a state; its status as part of China is unalterable,” stated the white paper.

