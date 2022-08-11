By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 8:05

Dr Fauci sparks backlash after joking he created Covid in his kitchen Credit: Twitter @RNCResearch

Dr Anthony Fauci joked and mocked conspiracy theorists stating that he “developed the ancestral model strain” of the virus that causes Covid, as reported on Thursday, August 11.

Dr Fauci made his Covid joke while speaking with Dr Larry Corey at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, Washington to receive the honorary Hutch Award.

The Hutch Award is normally given to baseball players who have acted as healthcare advocates , with Fauci being the second non baseball player to receive it.

Dr Corey stated, “at the epicentre of the initial outbreak, WA1 – Washington 1 is considered the ancestral model strain”.

To which Dr Fauci responded: “No, I developed the ancestral model strain. I created it.”

“I was in my kitchen, and I…” Dr Fauci said.

The comments saw Dr Fauci receive backlash online:

“Top Biden science advisor Anthony Fauci jokes and laughs about the origins of COVID and gain-of-function research,” read a tweet posted with a video of the interview.

“Quite the topic to find humorous,” responded another Twitter user.

Quite the topic to find humorous — Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) August 10, 2022

Another user wrote: “Why would he even joke about it.”

To which another responded: “He’s making fun of you”

He’s making fun of you — Tim (@tmbhmltn) August 10, 2022

Many more users shared the video and commented on Fauci’s joke:

Fauci seems like a solipsist https://t.co/TjtP8xWq7d — Ryan (@GoonShy79) August 11, 2022

Further footage of the interview also saw criticism:

“Fauci is a delusional megalomaniac. He referred to himself as the literal embodiment of “science,” and now claims that people are going to medical school because they’re inspired by him as a symbol of truth and integrity. Truly nausea-inducing.”

To which one user responded: “Two years of almost daily cringing at the arrogance, dishonesty, and incompetence of Doctors Fauci, Levine, Walensky, Wen and Birx. These people have set the cause of the trusted physician back a generation.”

Two years of almost daily cringing at the arrogance, dishonesty, and incompetence of Doctors Fauci, Levine, Walensky, Wen and Birx. These people have set the cause of the trusted physician back a generation. — Bob Smalser (@spraguepond) August 11, 2022

Fauci symbolizes consistency, integrity, and truth. We know this because he super modestly says so. https://t.co/yGq0FEO2fp — Cynthia Kadohata (@CindyKadohata) August 11, 2022

In addition, video footage of Dr Fauci allegedly being booed by the crowd while throwing the first pitch was also shared on Twitter:

Fauci being booed is never not satisfying.

This time is no different.

You're welcome.https://t.co/El168wSGfz pic.twitter.com/3tmErEsRbO — John Gekko 🐯🗣✌️💝🤗✝️🙌🏽🕊🎁💕🧘‍♀️🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@Gekko_Jon) August 11, 2022

Dr Fauci’s now infamous Covid joke follows President Biden appointing a US monkeypox response team that was personally approved by Dr Fauci, who stated:

“Bob Fenton and Dr. Daskalakis are proven, effective leaders that will lead a whole of government effort to implement President Biden’s comprehensive monkeypox response strategy with the urgency that this outbreak warrants.”

