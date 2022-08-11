By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 8:05
Dr Fauci sparks backlash after joking he created Covid in his kitchen
Credit: Twitter @RNCResearch
Dr Fauci made his Covid joke while speaking with Dr Larry Corey at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, Washington to receive the honorary Hutch Award.
The Hutch Award is normally given to baseball players who have acted as healthcare advocates , with Fauci being the second non baseball player to receive it.
Dr Corey stated, “at the epicentre of the initial outbreak, WA1 – Washington 1 is considered the ancestral model strain”.
To which Dr Fauci responded: “No, I developed the ancestral model strain. I created it.”
“I was in my kitchen, and I…” Dr Fauci said.
The comments saw Dr Fauci receive backlash online:
“Top Biden science advisor Anthony Fauci jokes and laughs about the origins of COVID and gain-of-function research,” read a tweet posted with a video of the interview.
“Quite the topic to find humorous,” responded another Twitter user.
Quite the topic to find humorous
— Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) August 10, 2022
Quite the topic to find humorous
— Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) August 10, 2022
Another user wrote: “Why would he even joke about it.”
To which another responded: “He’s making fun of you”
He’s making fun of you
— Tim (@tmbhmltn) August 10, 2022
He’s making fun of you
— Tim (@tmbhmltn) August 10, 2022
Many more users shared the video and commented on Fauci’s joke:
Fauci seems like a solipsist https://t.co/TjtP8xWq7d
— Ryan (@GoonShy79) August 11, 2022
Fauci seems like a solipsist https://t.co/TjtP8xWq7d
— Ryan (@GoonShy79) August 11, 2022
Further footage of the interview also saw criticism:
“Fauci is a delusional megalomaniac. He referred to himself as the literal embodiment of “science,” and now claims that people are going to medical school because they’re inspired by him as a symbol of truth and integrity. Truly nausea-inducing.”
To which one user responded: “Two years of almost daily cringing at the arrogance, dishonesty, and incompetence of Doctors Fauci, Levine, Walensky, Wen and Birx. These people have set the cause of the trusted physician back a generation.”
Two years of almost daily cringing at the arrogance, dishonesty, and incompetence of Doctors Fauci, Levine, Walensky, Wen and Birx. These people have set the cause of the trusted physician back a generation.
— Bob Smalser (@spraguepond) August 11, 2022
Two years of almost daily cringing at the arrogance, dishonesty, and incompetence of Doctors Fauci, Levine, Walensky, Wen and Birx. These people have set the cause of the trusted physician back a generation.
— Bob Smalser (@spraguepond) August 11, 2022
Fauci symbolizes consistency, integrity, and truth. We know this because he super modestly says so. https://t.co/yGq0FEO2fp
— Cynthia Kadohata (@CindyKadohata) August 11, 2022
Fauci symbolizes consistency, integrity, and truth. We know this because he super modestly says so. https://t.co/yGq0FEO2fp
— Cynthia Kadohata (@CindyKadohata) August 11, 2022
In addition, video footage of Dr Fauci allegedly being booed by the crowd while throwing the first pitch was also shared on Twitter:
Fauci being booed is never not satisfying. This time is no different. You're welcome.https://t.co/El168wSGfz pic.twitter.com/3tmErEsRbO
— John Gekko 🐯🗣✌️💝🤗✝️🙌🏽🕊🎁💕🧘♀️🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@Gekko_Jon) August 11, 2022
Fauci being booed is never not satisfying. This time is no different. You're welcome.https://t.co/El168wSGfz pic.twitter.com/3tmErEsRbO
— John Gekko 🐯🗣✌️💝🤗✝️🙌🏽🕊🎁💕🧘♀️🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@Gekko_Jon) August 11, 2022
Dr Fauci’s now infamous Covid joke follows President Biden appointing a US monkeypox response team that was personally approved by Dr Fauci, who stated:
“Bob Fenton and Dr. Daskalakis are proven, effective leaders that will lead a whole of government effort to implement President Biden’s comprehensive monkeypox response strategy with the urgency that this outbreak warrants.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.