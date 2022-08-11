By Anna Ellis • 11 August 2022 • 16:49

Fans in horror as 42-year-old pop star has an allergic reaction. Image: Brian McFadden/Instagram

Pop star Brian McFadden showed off the results of his allergic reaction after being stung by a bee.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, August 10, with a picture of his swollen face, Brian confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, saying: “Stung by a bee and got an allergic reaction!! Owning that look! Free Botox and fillers!”

Brian McFadden is an Irish pop singer and television presenter who rose to fame in 1998 as a member of the Irish boy band Westlife. Following his departure from the group in 2004, he went on to have a solo career.

A bee sting feels similar to a wasp sting, but the sting will often be left in the wound. See treating insect bites for advice about how to remove this safely.

The sting can cause pain, redness and swelling for a few hours. As with wasp stings, some people may have a mild allergic reaction that lasts up to a week.

Serious allergic reactions can also occasionally occur, causing breathing difficulties, dizziness and a swollen face or mouth.

