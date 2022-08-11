Firefighters from five European states deployed to France as forest fires rage out of control

By Chris King • 11 August 2022 • 20:07

Image of a firefighting aircraft. Credit: [email protected]

Firefighters are being deployed from five European countries to help France battle forest fires that are blazing out of control.

Firefighters from five European states have been deployed to help tackle the forest fires that are burning out of control in the Maine-et-Loire and Gironde regions of Bordeaux in Southwestern France. Germany, Greece, Poland, Austria, and Romania have all offered assistance, according to French President Emmanual Macron today, Thursday, August 11.

Partout sur le territoire, plus de 10 000 pompiers et personnels de la sécurité civile sont mobilisés contre les flammes. Avec courage et détermination, ils tiennent. Ces soldats du feu sont nos héros. pic.twitter.com/KMUzMEYuTL — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 11, 2022

In excess of 10,000 firefighting personnel are battling what is probably the worst series of fires in France’s history. France is in the middle of its worst drought ever recorded, and the government has put the EUCivPro Mechanism to fight forest fires into force. He praised the work already being carried out by the brave firefighting crews.

L’Allemagne, la Grèce, la Pologne, et dans les prochaines heures la Roumanie et l’Autriche : nos partenaires viennent en aide à la France face aux incendies. Merci à eux. La solidarité européenne est à l’œuvre ! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 11, 2022

#wildlife #France #ClimateCrisis #Southoffrance

SAVAGE FIRES TORMENT SOUTH OF FRANCE

Firefighters Are Battling Huge Fires That Have Destroyed Thousands Of Acres Of Forest In Southwest France Including #landiras #Belinbeliet #Saintmagne #Romeyer Arsonists Are Blamed For 4 Blazes pic.twitter.com/WlvlypkNow — TONYINBHAM (@TT0121) August 10, 2022

EU firefighting fleet from bases in Greece and Sweden. Janez Lenarcic , the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, who is in charge of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, today announced that four aircraft have been dispatched by thefirefighting fleet from bases in Greece and Sweden.