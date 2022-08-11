Firefighters from five European states deployed to France as forest fires rage out of control

By Chris King • 11 August 2022 • 20:07
Image of a firefighting aircraft.
Credit: [email protected]
Firefighters from five European states have been deployed to help tackle the forest fires that are burning out of control in the Maine-et-Loire and Gironde regions of Bordeaux in Southwestern France. Germany, Greece, Poland, Austria, and Romania have all offered assistance, according to French President Emmanual Macron today, Thursday, August 11.
Partout sur le territoire, plus de 10 000 pompiers et personnels de la sécurité civile sont mobilisés contre les flammes. Avec courage et détermination, ils tiennent. Ces soldats du feu sont nos héros. pic.twitter.com/KMUzMEYuTL
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 11, 2022
Partout sur le territoire, plus de 10 000 pompiers et personnels de la sécurité civile sont mobilisés contre les flammes. Avec courage et détermination, ils tiennent. Ces soldats du feu sont nos héros. pic.twitter.com/KMUzMEYuTL
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 11, 2022
In excess of 10,000 firefighting personnel are battling what is probably the worst series of fires in France’s history. France is in the middle of its worst drought ever recorded, and the government has put the EUCivPro Mechanism to fight forest fires into force. He praised the work already being carried out by the brave firefighting crews.
L’Allemagne, la Grèce, la Pologne, et dans les prochaines heures la Roumanie et l’Autriche : nos partenaires viennent en aide à la France face aux incendies. Merci à eux. La solidarité européenne est à l’œuvre !
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 11, 2022
L’Allemagne, la Grèce, la Pologne, et dans les prochaines heures la Roumanie et l’Autriche : nos partenaires viennent en aide à la France face aux incendies. Merci à eux. La solidarité européenne est à l’œuvre !
#wildlife #France #ClimateCrisis #Southoffrance SAVAGE FIRES TORMENT SOUTH OF FRANCE Firefighters Are Battling Huge Fires That Have Destroyed Thousands Of Acres Of Forest In Southwest France Including #landiras #Belinbeliet #Saintmagne #Romeyer Arsonists Are Blamed For 4 Blazes pic.twitter.com/WlvlypkNow
— TONYINBHAM (@TT0121) August 10, 2022
#wildlife #France #ClimateCrisis #Southoffrance SAVAGE FIRES TORMENT SOUTH OF FRANCE Firefighters Are Battling Huge Fires That Have Destroyed Thousands Of Acres Of Forest In Southwest France Including #landiras #Belinbeliet #Saintmagne #Romeyer Arsonists Are Blamed For 4 Blazes pic.twitter.com/WlvlypkNow
— TONYINBHAM (@TT0121) August 10, 2022
Following a request for assistance via the 🇪🇺 Civil Protection Mechanism from 🇨🇵, we have dispatched 4 airplanes from our #rescEU firefighting fleet positioned in 🇬🇷 and 🇸🇪.
In addition, firefighting teams from 🇩🇪, 🇵🇱, 🇦🇹 and 🇷🇴 are on their way to support 1st responders. pic.twitter.com/e3MDRHSRuy
— Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) August 11, 2022
Following a request for assistance via the 🇪🇺 Civil Protection Mechanism from 🇨🇵, we have dispatched 4 airplanes from our #rescEU firefighting fleet positioned in 🇬🇷 and 🇸🇪.
In addition, firefighting teams from 🇩🇪, 🇵🇱, 🇦🇹 and 🇷🇴 are on their way to support 1st responders. pic.twitter.com/e3MDRHSRuy
— Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) August 11, 2022
Macron spoke earlier today of the many people who have either lost their homes or have been evacuated, tweeting @EmmanuelMacron: “For people evacuated from areas in flames, it is waiting and worrying. For the affected inhabitants, it is sometimes a life that is erased. Save all lives, save all that can be saved, then rebuild: no one will be forgotten”.
Pour les personnes évacuées des zones en flammes, c’est l'attente et l’inquiétude. Pour les habitants sinistrés, c'est parfois une vie qui s'efface. Sauver toutes les vies, sauver tout ce qui peut l’être, puis reconstruire : personne ne sera oublié.
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 11, 2022
Pour les personnes évacuées des zones en flammes, c’est l'attente et l’inquiétude. Pour les habitants sinistrés, c'est parfois une vie qui s'efface. Sauver toutes les vies, sauver tout ce qui peut l’être, puis reconstruire : personne ne sera oublié.
It has been reported that more than 100 towns and villages have lost their water supplies in the affected areas. Christophe Bechu, the French environment minister yesterday, Wednesday, August 10, described the situation as a ‘historic’ crisis. He urged residents to save water at all costs, as fleets of vans were deployed to transport water to desperate residents.
⚠️🇫🇷 In #Gironde, the fight against #fire continues in Belin-Béliet under 39°C this Thursday afternoon!
France has activated the #EUCivPro Mechanism to fight forest fires. 🇪🇺 has dispatched four airplanes from #rescEU & firefighting teams from 🇩🇪 🇵🇱 🇦🇹 🇷🇴 are on their way. pic.twitter.com/8ZKRTHauQ9
— Other Europe 🇪🇺 (@other_europe) August 11, 2022
⚠️🇫🇷 In #Gironde, the fight against #fire continues in Belin-Béliet under 39°C this Thursday afternoon!
France has activated the #EUCivPro Mechanism to fight forest fires. 🇪🇺 has dispatched four airplanes from #rescEU & firefighting teams from 🇩🇪 🇵🇱 🇦🇹 🇷🇴 are on their way. pic.twitter.com/8ZKRTHauQ9
— Other Europe 🇪🇺 (@other_europe) August 11, 2022
La sécheresse historique des sols accentue la propagation des feux.
Je souhaite rappeler que 95% des incendies sont d’origine humaine. Collectivement, adoptons les bons gestes et faisons preuve de vigilance pour protéger notre patrimoine naturel.
— Christophe Béchu (@ChristopheBechu) August 10, 2022
La sécheresse historique des sols accentue la propagation des feux.
Je souhaite rappeler que 95% des incendies sont d’origine humaine. Collectivement, adoptons les bons gestes et faisons preuve de vigilance pour protéger notre patrimoine naturel.
— Christophe Béchu (@ChristopheBechu) August 10, 2022
The Copernicus satellite that monitors the whole of Europe has warned of extreme heat causing even more fires in at least 13 countries, as can be seen from the tweet below.
#EFFIS Fire Danger Forecast for 11 August
🔥Very Extreme Danger forecasted in limited areas of #Spain🇪🇸 and #France 🇫🇷
🔥Extreme Danger remains forecasted in parts of:🇫🇷🇪🇸🇩🇪🇱🇺🇮🇹🇭🇺🇬🇷🇭🇷🇦🇱🇹🇷🇩🇿🇹🇳🇲🇦
More at https://t.co/Q1R5bNddS2 pic.twitter.com/44bAXS1Hmf
— Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) August 11, 2022
#EFFIS Fire Danger Forecast for 11 August
🔥Very Extreme Danger forecasted in limited areas of #Spain🇪🇸 and #France 🇫🇷
🔥Extreme Danger remains forecasted in parts of:🇫🇷🇪🇸🇩🇪🇱🇺🇮🇹🇭🇺🇬🇷🇭🇷🇦🇱🇹🇷🇩🇿🇹🇳🇲🇦
More at https://t.co/Q1R5bNddS2 pic.twitter.com/44bAXS1Hmf
— Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) August 11, 2022
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.