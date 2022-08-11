By Anna Ellis • 11 August 2022 • 18:05

Germans to be legally allowed to change gender and forename yearly. Image: lazyllama Shutterstock.com

“Germany has been accused of ‘outlawing truth’ with trans people set to be allowed to change gender and forename every year,” GB News said on Twitter on Thursday, August 11.

The German government confirmed in February 2021 that they had drafted a bill for a new “self-determination law” (Selbstbestimmungsgesetz) after it was leaked on an ultraconservative website.

The proposed law would allow transgender adults to change their gender and forename once every year.

This would remove the necessity to provide a medical certificate or enter a court process which is currently required under German laws.

One responded: “14-year-olds need their parents’ support. Every adult can change their name, so it’s not a huge issue. IMO, if someone is changing their name single every year, it’s a good indication that they’re probably f**ked the head.”

Every adult can change their name, so it's not a huge issue. IMO, if someone is changing their name single every year, it's a good indication that they're probably f**ked the head. — B.Face (@BertfaceBerty) August 11, 2022

How can we thank our American masters enough for creating all these nonsensical narcissistic theories and sending them to us docile Europeans who unquestioningly obey and put our rational brains on the back-burner? — Chez-Blob (@BlobChez) August 11, 2022

Has Germany seriously not learned the lesson that radical ideologies are not the best way forward.. 🤯 — Cornelius Whitman III (@LeblancRouge) August 11, 2022

