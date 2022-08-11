HUGE England football legend confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

By Chris King • 11 August 2022 • 17:40

The official BBC image for Strictly Come Dancing 2022. Credit: [email protected]

England and Arsenal football legend Tony Adams MBE has been confirmed as a contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

England and Arsenal football legend Tony Adams MBE was revealed by BBC bosses on Wednesday, August 10, as the eleventh contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

“To say I’m excited is an understatement – the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner – god help her – and start the dancing”, he said.

So… I’m officially swapping my battered old football boots for the ballroom shoes! The lure of the sequins was simply too much! I am thrilled to be a part of the 20th anniversary of @bbcstrictly this year.. I can’t wait to meet my partner and get dancing🕺 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/CMCqhL5Ddj — Tony Adams (@TonyAdams) August 10, 2022

The formidable centre-back’s football career spanned over 22 years, playing for both Arsenal and England. Having captained both, he is regarded as one of Arsenal’s greatest ever players and one of the all-time greats of English football.

Tony won 66 caps for England, appeared at four major tournaments, and had 10 major trophy wins. He is still the only player in English football history to captain a team to three top-flight titles over three different decades.

Good feet for a big man 😉 https://t.co/JM6TwLEntD — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 10, 2022

As captain of England, he famously led the national team to the Euro 96 semi-final. Whilst he was playing he founded Sporting Chance, a charity to help sportspeople with mental health and addiction issues of which he remains Honorary president today.

Upon retirement Tony Adams MBE, a father to six and husband to wife Poppy, went into coaching and management before recently launching his new venture, SIX MHS, which delivers Mental Health and Addictions services to non-sportspeople and non-sport’s organisations.

He remains a patron of four other additional charities, NACOA, Forward Trust, Saving Faces, School Home Support, and has started the charity, 6 Addiction, for people who can’t afford private mental health services.

Tony joins Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor and Molly Rainford in this year’s show.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.