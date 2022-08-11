Human aviation: Aerodynamics Academy and Gravity Industries to bring pioneering technology to Velez-Malaga

By Tamsin Brown • 11 August 2022 • 20:31

Human aviation: Aerodynamics Academy and Gravity Industries will bring pioneering technology to Velez-Malaga. Credit: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

A new collaboration between Aerodynamics Academy and the company Gravity Industries is set to bring exciting “human aviation” technology to the Costa del Sol.

The mayor of Velez-Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, held a meeting on August 1 with Juan Manuel Martín, the manager of the international flight school Aerodynamics Academy, located in Velez-Malaga, and representatives of the company Gravity Industries, which produces Jet Suits for “human aviation”. The purpose was to discuss the collaboration agreement that will bring a pioneering new research and training centre to Velez-Malaga.

Moreno Ferrer stressed the importance of prestigious and internationally recognised companies setting up in the area. “This European training centre would draw attention to Velez-Malaga from millions of people all over the world, with a significant economic impact for the city and Axarquia,” he said.

Gravity Industries was founded in 2015 by Richard Browning, a British inventor, engineer and aviator. The company “designs, builds and flies Jet Suits, pioneering a new era of human flight”. Aerodynamics Academy in Velez-Malaga currently offers a wide range of aeronautical training programmes to students from all over the world. They also have a real simulator of a state-of-the-art Airbus A320, the only one of its kind in Spain.

