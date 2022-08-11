IMAS lauches Crisis Intervention Service to help vulnerable teenagers in Mallorca

By Tamsin Brown • 11 August 2022 • 22:40

IMAS has launched a Crisis Intervention Service to help vulnerable teenagers in Mallorca. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

The new Crisis Intervention Service provided by IMAS is focused specifically on helping vulnerable teenagers and can be accessed by all families in Mallorca.

One of the main priorities of the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS) is working with families to guarantee the well-being of their teenage members, which is why, for the first time, they have set up a Crisis Intervention Service specifically for young people aged between 13 and 18. The service will be provided by the Centre for Comprehensive Family Care (CAIF) for a period of at least two years.

Speaking on August 4, the councillor for Social Rights and president of IMAS, Sofia Alonso, said: “With this new programme, we will offer immediate support to families with teenagers in their care, with the aim of improving situations that threaten the integrity of the family unit so that they can return to normality.”

IMAS has made 45 places available with the CAIF, which can be accessed by any teenagers from Mallorca who require it. This means that any family that considers it appropriate can go directly to IMAS to ask for help if a teenager is at risk due to a specific relational crisis.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.