By Guest Writer • 11 August 2022 • 18:13

Air India check in for travel to Europe Credit: Air India

INDIAN travellers to Europe obtain fastest Schengen visas from Spain according to a report in the Times of India.

Once considered to be riddled with bureaucracy, it appears that the Spanish authorities in India are much more reliable than their European Union counterparts as they are much quicker in offering appointments and also actually issue the visas in a much shorter period of time once approved.

Technically, it is illegal to go ‘visa shopping’ but it is to the benefit of the Spanish economy to encourage Indians to travel via Spain even if Indian travellers only stop overnight in the country and then move on to other Schengen countries.

After the pandemic situation eased and on March 27, 2022 India allowed international flights, a pent-up demand for both business and tourist travel to Europe exploded and according to reports, it can take up to ten weeks to obtain a Schengen visa for some countries whilst Spain (and also Greece) often take just a week.

Currently one of the longest waits is for entry to Germany but this is because it is one of the most in demand countries that Indians want to visit and there seems to be insufficient staff to carry out initial interviews.

It isn’t just Schengen countries causing the problems as with so many students taking up places in the UK and USA, many Indians have had to amend their holiday plans to the benefit of countries like the Maldive Islands and United Arab Emirates which are much closer and easier to enter.

Thank you for reading ‘Indian travellers to Europe obtain fastest Schengen visas from Spain’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.