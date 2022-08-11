By Euro Weekly News Media • 11 August 2022 • 8:24

Jeti's Kebab: Sweet dreams are made of business on the Costa Del Sol

Finally I have a restaurant in Fuengirola, Jeti’s Kebab, to be precise, in Los Boliches. What a wonderful feeling!

Many people who move to live on the Costa del Sol have a dream of starting their own business, in most cases, a restaurant. According to my own empirical studies it’s also a smart thing to do. At least to have something to do or some content in life besides the way too cheap beer!

But when it comes to establishing that business, what is it like and what does it take?

Well, before anything, a lot of nerves since the bureaucracy in Spain is quite something. Like the famous quote “when in Rome do as the Romans do” of course, but for countless times here it has felt like this makes no sense. You´ll need permission for everything and to get that permission, you already need to have permission!

Almost all permit matters go through the local town hall. You are asked for the most strange pieces of documentation from the town hall and once you finally get those documents you’ll be asked for other ones. The process takes a lot of time and I’ve come to the conclusion that in Spain you can only to one thing a day. Whether it’s paying the bill, opening an internet connection or just wading through the thickets of the permission jungle.

Establishing the limited company itself or S.L., is relatively simple. Otherwise, you can handle many things in Spain conveniently online. Many things require a notary that confirms the existence of a new company or, for example, a real estate transaction.

After you have founded the limited company, it is time to look for a business premises. When you find a commercial place that you like, you will come across the word “traspaso” with almost 100 per cent certainty. It means that you have to pay some money to the old tenant in order to get the business space you want.

After you have survived these steps, then begins the permit jungle I mentioned before. And it starts with making employment contracts for the employees.

There are about ten different permits, and the funniest of them all is the terrace permit, which you apply for only after you have received the restaurant’s opening permit. And in order to get the restaurant’s opening permit, you must have a fire inspection, hygiene inspection, toilet inspection, home appliance inspection, a fire extinguisher inspection, electrical and water inspection, air conditioner inspection and more!

Then you need a gas permit, an agreement for someone to collect the frying oil from the restaurant and that’s finally enough.

Quickly calculated, the cost of the bureaucratic issues related to setting up a restaurant is several thousand euros per restaurant. Sometimes you feel like you’re swimming with the sharks, even though you are just employing yourself and bringing in tax revenue to this wonderful country.

If you manage to survive all of this, you can pat yourself on the back and say, I am an entrepreneur in Spain!

But now, with my operation running for a little under a year, I can say that it was all worth it. I’ve lost 6 kilos in weight and I’m all out of nerves but, whatever the sun is shining and people like kebabs!

Jeti’s Kebabs new restaurant is located on Plaza Pedro Cuevas, 8, 29640.

